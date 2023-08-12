According to the well-known gambler, Mickelson put over a billion dollars in sports bets

In 2012, according to Walters, Mickelson wanted to bet $400,000 on the Americans winning the Ryder Cup, even though he was a member of the team. But they allegedly talked him out of the bet.

“He can finally bet this year because he’s not going to play,” world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland snapped at Mickelson when asked about the book’s information by reporters during the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. McIlroy has frequently criticized the American star in recent months, as have other players who have decided to switch from the traditional PGA circuit to the new LIV Golf series, funded by Saudi Arabia.

Walters is a well-known gambler who was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 for fraud and financial manipulation. According to Reuters, he also disclosed some confidential business information to Mickelson, who then bought shares for $913,000. The Securities and Exchange Commission then ordered the golf star to pay a million dollars. Walters was released from prison in 2020 thanks to his age (then 73) so that he would not be exposed to the threat of contracting the coronavirus.

Mickelson said during the FBI’s investigation into the case that he was unaware of the insider trading. However, he did not come to the court to testify on behalf of Walters.

