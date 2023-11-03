Accorod tra the NBA e Skims brand the intimate of Kim Kardashian

The National Basketball Association has signed a partnership with Skims, Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

The brand thus becomes the league’s official partner for underwear with a multi-year agreement.

The Skims brand will have visibility on various platforms during the NBA and WNBA championships, including virtual advertising on the court but also on official social and digital platforms.

Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019, started as a brand of women’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear before launching products for men earlier this month. NBA ace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already appeared in the new Skims brand campaign.

This basketball partnership isn’t Skim’s first foray into sports, having served as Team USA’s official underwear for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games.

“I am very proud of the partnership, as it reflects Skim’s growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said. “Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sports and talent, and I can’t wait to watch the partnership grow.”

