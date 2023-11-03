Home » Accorod tra the NBA e Skims brand the intimate of Kim Kardashian
Sports

Accorod tra the NBA e Skims brand the intimate of Kim Kardashian

by admin
Accorod tra the NBA e Skims brand the intimate of Kim Kardashian

The National Basketball Association has signed a partnership with Skims, Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

The brand thus becomes the league’s official partner for underwear with a multi-year agreement.

The Skims brand will have visibility on various platforms during the NBA and WNBA championships, including virtual advertising on the court but also on official social and digital platforms.

Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019, started as a brand of women’s underwear, loungewear and shapewear before launching products for men earlier this month. NBA ace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already appeared in the new Skims brand campaign.

This basketball partnership isn’t Skim’s first foray into sports, having served as Team USA’s official underwear for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games.

“I am very proud of the partnership, as it reflects Skim’s growing influence on culture,” Kardashian said. “Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sports and talent, and I can’t wait to watch the partnership grow.”

See also  Steven Berghuis: Ajax midfielder apologises after video appears to show him hitting fan

You may also like

The Youth Figure Skating Army: A Rapidly Growing...

in Bercy, among the French, the ball of...

Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Exciting Matchup in the...

Israel-Hamas, Hezbollah leader: “Ready to sacrifice to support...

Shanghai Huangpu District Dominates Men’s Figure Skating in...

I like being scolded. He was fighting for...

Dynamic Duo, Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez, Swim...

Inter, Inzaghi flies with Dimarco and Dumfries: the...

Beijing Continues Winning Streak as Shandong Secures Narrow...

Scharner and St. Pölten go their separate ways

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy