Accusations against Wojtyla, Pope Francis against Pietro Orlandi during the Regina Coeli: "Offensive and unfounded allegations"
Accusations against Wojtyla, Pope Francis against Pietro Orlandi during the Regina Coeli: “Offensive and unfounded allegations”

Accusations against Wojtyla, Pope Francis against Pietro Orlandi during the Regina Coeli: “Offensive and unfounded allegations”

Pietro Orlandi’s statements about Wojtyla a DiTuesday they continue to cause discussion and the controversies grow in intensity. He could not have preferred a more solemn moment for Pope Francis to criticize those statements: Bergoglio in fact chose the Regina Coeli prayer on Divine Mercy Sunday on April 16, in front of the usual large group of faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Wojtyla is the object of offensive and unfounded inferences”, thus expressed the Pontiff, then leaving room for the applause of the faithful. On La7, Pietro Orlandi had declared that John Paul II «occasionally went out in the evening and went around with two of his Polish friends. According to some, he certainly didn’t go to bless houses.” In recent days, the Vatican promoter of justice Alessandro Diddi – on a direct mandate from Pope Francis – listened to Orlandi precisely to try to shed light on the disappearance of his sister Emanuela, now 40 years ago. Diddi then summoned Laura Sgrò, Pietro Orlandi’s lawyer, asking her from whom her client had gathered the rumors about Pope Wojtyla’s alleged habits, but the lawyer opposed professional secrecy.

