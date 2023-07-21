accused of corruption and match-fixing – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The controversy around Samuel Eto’o does not subside. Request for the opening of an investigation and various charges, from corruption to abuse of power to physical and psychological threats

Samuel Eto’o continues to be at the center of controversy. After the publication of the telephone interceptions, in which he clearly suggests that he wants to promote the promotion of Limbe’s Victoria United (at the time eighth in the standings, then first at the end of the season) to the top flight, the presentation to Fifa of the Njalla Quan Sports Academy, a club that bears the name of its founder, whose son is the great accuser of the current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, was made public.

Summarizing the facts, Henry Njalla Quan in recent days had left his post as vice president of Fecafoot and withdrew his team from national competitions (which in this last season had played in the equivalent of our Serie C), accusing Eto’o of corruption and declaring that it was the president of the Federation himself who had removed Onana from the national team, at that time engaged in the World Cup in Qatar. Eto’o gave one million CFA francs (1,500 euros, ed) to a football manager to control me and this man started threatening my family. I contacted the prosecutor, who proceeded to guarantee my safety, he said, increasing the dose.

In the dossier sent to Fifa, it is asked to open an investigation against the attacker with various charges: corruption, abuse of power, physical and psychological threats, incitement to hatred and violence, dissemination of false news, as well as that of having fixed some matches. Analyzing the facts, there were five expulsions (three players and two substitutes) and three penalties against Njalla Quan in the match against the Kumbo Strikers, in one of the two semi-finals for access to the promotion playoffs, which are still taking place in Cameroon these days. Just a few days before the match, Henry Njalla Quan had asked Eto’o for a reflection on Cameroonian football. In short, the situation is not the happiest for the former center forward, among others, from Barcelona and Inter.

And that’s not all. Because, speaking of betting, Eto’o had already been accused of having signed a personal sponsorship contract with the betting site on May 28th. Something prohibited by article 27 of the Fifa code of ethics, with a penalty of at least 100,000 Swiss francs (about 104,000 euros) and a three-year disqualification in case of violation. A month later Eto’o then extended the agreement to Fecafoot. And for this reason, it is rumored, that he seems to have been summoned by the highest global body.

