accuses the wrong man and ends up in court

Milan, 1 July 2023 – From the Love Mi stage, a concert event by Fedez that he has just conducted in Piazza Duomo, to a heated courtroom as a defendant. Small judicial stumbling block for Gabriele Vagnato, very young comedian-influencer-tiktoker from more than three million followers, that next week he will have to defend himself before the judge from theaccusation of defamation.

All the fault, needless to say, of a video that the talented 22-year-old, also sent by Fiorello for Viva Rai 2, published some time ago on YouTube. The title was: ‘THIEF’ written in large letters on a still image. And it’s easy to guess that the man in the photo (from behind but clearly recognizable) from that moment must have had some trouble being seen around. He entered the bar he usually frequents and everyone nudged each other (“The thief, the thief”) until the bartender warned him: “Look, there’s a video circulating where it says you stole a bicycle”.

In fact, the enterprising Vagnato, who successfully emulates ‘likes’ on the web the investigations of the Hyenas, he had decided to do a “social experiment” (his words) by leaving an unattended bicycle near the house (but with GPS under the saddle) to see how long it would take for someone to take it away. When the inevitable happened, Vagnato set out on the trail of the thief of whom he immediately published an image with his hands on his bike.

He then followed and almost caught up with him, entering a bar near where the stolen bike had been parked. Once inside the club he looked around and saw a guy who – just like the thief in his video – was bald and looked about that age. So the young youtuber photographed him, he issued his sentence since “network court” and on the web the image of the guy filmed from behind has become that of the ‘thief’ without any evidence.

For the 55 year old Milanese, craftsman by profession, it was the beginning of a nightmare. “He is not familiar with social media, he is suddenly overwhelmed by Whatsapp messages from friends and phone calls but he does not know how to defend himself against an unfounded and undeserved accusation”, explained the lawyer in the defamation lawsuit Consuelo Bosisio, man’s lawyer. Prosecutor Francesco Cajani requested and obtained the preventive seizure of the offending video, already clicked on by more than 500,000 web surfers. And the investigating judge Stefania Donadeo has in conclusion ordered immediate judgment for Vagnato before the court.