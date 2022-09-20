From the retirement of the national team: “We are living in a difficult time, but when I arrived in Milan I found a very good coach”
“We must stick together”. This is the appeal that Francesco Acerbi, from the retirement of Italy, launches to his Inter, which has not yet resolved the problems of continuity. The defeat against Udinese left some waste that will be disposed of during the break for the national teams, with the team having the obligation to regain its certainties when the championship resumes. “There is a difficult moment, the most important since Inzaghi has been on the bench, and there is pressure, but I have found a great coach and a great man. At Lazio he did well for many years, moving to the Nerazzurri is a leap in quality “he explained to Rai Sport. The player also made the same path in the summer, leaving an environment that had challenged him on several occasions: “You take insults wherever you go and are also addressed to the family. The fans have a right, even on social networks. They also travel. very long for us, but it would take a limit. We have to look ahead, there is no point in hiding “.
BACK THE NATIONS LEAGUE
—
Then, Acerbi talked about Italy’s next match against England in the Nations League. “We need applause and support, I think there will be at San Siro. The national team must empower everyone, we won the Europeans but we are out of the World Cup – he continued – we must roll up our sleeves and each of those present must give us something more. there are few strikers, just as Italian footballers are few, who do not grow because they do not play. They drop in category, they struggle to show off and there is less choice. When I was young, veterans made you grow: the climate it was heavy but it forged the character. ” To conclude, the Inter defender reflected on Chiellini, who retired from the blue round: “He was the most experienced of the group, he’s a great man and has a weight in the locker room, as well as giving everything on the pitch: he was a point of reference. A leader like him is missing, but there are others “.
September 20, 2022 (change September 20, 2022 | 22:39)
