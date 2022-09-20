“We must stick together”. This is the appeal that Francesco Acerbi, from the retirement of Italy, launches to his Inter, which has not yet resolved the problems of continuity. The defeat against Udinese left some waste that will be disposed of during the break for the national teams, with the team having the obligation to regain its certainties when the championship resumes. “There is a difficult moment, the most important since Inzaghi has been on the bench, and there is pressure, but I have found a great coach and a great man. At Lazio he did well for many years, moving to the Nerazzurri is a leap in quality “he explained to Rai Sport. The player also made the same path in the summer, leaving an environment that had challenged him on several occasions: “You take insults wherever you go and are also addressed to the family. The fans have a right, even on social networks. They also travel. very long for us, but it would take a limit. We have to look ahead, there is no point in hiding “.