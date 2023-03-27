For my first time at the stadium Arcoleo from Acerra I choose a big match, in which the guests are in fact the Ischitans who, also thanks to the victory in today’s match, are now with a foot and a half in Serie D. A completely different climate in the Acerrana house, where the protest against the staff is mounting and players also highlighted by an unequivocal banner.

At the start of the game, the away sector still appears empty while in the home sector only the “Old Guard” patch appears in addition to the banner of indignation. After 5 minutes from the referee’s first whistle, some chants are heard coming from outside the facility, which will soon be understood to lead back to another group from Acerrana, which after its entry hangs up the “Ultras Acerra” patch.

After 10 minutes you can still hear other choirs coming from outside, this time they are from Ischia, who appear compact and made up of about 100 units. With the stands full, the ultras match takes on another flavor, very different connotations. Cheering is high on both sides, even if one of the two groups from Acerra watches the match in silence, presumably as a sign of protest. In the field, however, there is no game, with a 0 to 3 for the islanders who celebrate an imminent goal in the post game with the team and for which they are only waiting for the blessing of mathematics.

Emilio Celotto