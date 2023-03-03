Achraf Hakimi, a Moroccan international playing at Paris Saint-Germain, has been indicted for rape, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office announced on Friday March 3 to Agence France-Presse. The latter opened a rape investigation on Monday, following accusations by a 24-year-old woman who said she was raped on February 25 at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt, according to a source familiar with the matter.

According to a police source, this woman went to the police station in Nogent-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne) to denounce acts of rape by Achraf Hakimi, whom she had met in January on the social network Instagram. Also according to this source, she went to the player’s house on Saturday evening in a VTC (transport vehicle with driver) ordered by Mr. Hakimi. On the spot, she reports that he kissed her and touched her without her consent, before raping her. She says she pushed him away by kicking him. A friend, contacted by SMS, came to recover it, always concludes this source.

Placed under judicial supervision

The 24-year-old PSG defender was heard Thursday by Hauts-de-Seine territorial security investigators, then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision with a ban on contacting the police. young woman, said the prosecution. He is, however, authorized to leave French territory. Mr. Hakimi was present Friday at PSG training, noted an AFP journalist. Contacted, the club declined to comment immediately.

The preliminary investigation is now entrusted to an investigating judge. The young woman was heard by investigators on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said. She first went to a police station in Val-de-Marne on Sunday, where she said she had been raped, without filing a complaint.

On Tuesday, the player’s lawyer, Me Fanny Colin, had assured the Parisian that the charges were “false” et that M. Hakimi, “serene”stood “at the disposal of justice”. “My client stands by all her statements, On the contrary, the victim’s lawyer, Ms.e Rachel-Flore Pardo. She has chosen to speak exclusively to justice and does not wish to publicize the case, in particular to preserve her safety. »