The investigation was entrusted to the Territorial Security, after accusations from a 24-year-old woman who said she was raped on February 25 at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt, said this source familiar with the matter. Contacted by AFP, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office refused to communicate on this case, deploring that “information already published” in the press “undermine the investigations necessary for the manifestation of the truth”.