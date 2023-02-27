The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) opened a rape investigation on Monday targeting the Moroccan defender of Paris Saint-Germain Achraf Hakimi, a source familiar with the matter told AFP, confirming information from Parisian.
The investigation was entrusted to the Territorial Security, after accusations from a 24-year-old woman who said she was raped on February 25 at the player’s home in Boulogne-Billancourt, said this source familiar with the matter. Contacted by AFP, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office refused to communicate on this case, deploring that “information already published” in the press “undermine the investigations necessary for the manifestation of the truth”.
According to the same source close to the case, this woman went to a police station in Val-de-Marne on Sunday to denounce acts of rape. She did not file a complaint. The Créteil public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation and then transferred the procedure to Nanterre, the town of Boulogne-Billancourt where the facts in the Hauts-de-Seine would have taken place.
Contacted by The Team, PSG and the player’s entourage have so far not reacted. On Sunday, Achraf Hakimi did not take part in the OM-PSG match (0-3) due to a thigh injury.