Acireale, Seba and Jacopo: an eternal memory

by admin
Summer, that moment of the football year in which the bitterness of the season just ended is mitigated by the hopes for the upcoming championship, for the ultras groups it is often the occasion in which to get together outside the more demanding context of the match. Parentheses such as parties, football tournaments and no less Memorials are the shortest way to keep alive not only the militancy in the group also to those who, due to repression, are forced to temporarily stay away from the stadium, but also and above all the way to always keep I have vivid memories of all those ultras who unfortunately left the stadium steps and their friends from Curva too early.

So it was also in Acireale where the memory of Jacopo and Seba was revived and honored under the direction of the boys of “Passion & Mentality” of the Curva Sud and the participation of ultras, friends, family and also many friendly fans. In the specific case Torre Annunziata, Milazzo, Modica, San Cataldo and Reggio Calabria. In addition to a more religious greeting to the two dear friends who disappeared at the city cemetery, the day then continued with a collective lunch and a subsequent tribute at the stadium, where a mural dedicated to the two of them was unveiled, a moment accompanied by lots of pyrotechnics, choirs , plate exchanges and thanksgiving and remembrance speeches.

A day full of meanings, the umpteenth proof of the many values ​​that the world of support brings with it. One of the few aggregative movements in an increasingly individualistic world, where the memory of simple people who have given so much to their community becomes eternal.

Photo by Davide Gallo

