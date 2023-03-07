San Benedetto mineral water is the official water of Acea Run Rome The Marathon 2023. The foot race, now in its 28th edition, will take place on 19 March in the unique scenario of the capital. An unforgettable day for the athletes, who will have the opportunity to run between majestic monuments and iconic streets of Rome.

The route of the Acea Run Rome The Marathon will unfold over 42Km: departure set in Via dei Fori Imperiali and arrival at the Colosseum where the runners will close the race and the winner will wear the medal. A route that crosses the capital among the Italian beauties of the Eternal City. Furthermore, for those who want to try their hand at conquering Rome, the Fitwalking program will accompany lovers and practitioners on a fitness walk. It will be possible to proceed at the relaxed pace of 6h30′ up to the high performance of 5h45′.

Attention to sustainability has always been an essential value for San Benedetto. The choice to join such an important event as Acea Run Rome The Marathon which has put sustainability as the official theme of the 2023 edition, symbolizes a starting point for telling the general public about the virtuous path undertaken by San Benedetto to reduce the impact on the environment. All athletes will not only have the opportunity to have fun practicing the sport they love most, but with Acqua Minerale San Benedetto Ecogreen they will also be able to make their contribution to protecting nature and keeping the water pure and uncontaminated for future generations.

In fact, San Benedetto will quench the thirst of the athletes with the line of Ecogreen Natural Mineral Water, in the 0.5L format, dedicated to those who love nature. This is because the bottles of the Ecogreen Line have CO2eq emissions fully compensated through a process that involves the reduction of CO₂ in production processes, and the total compensation through the purchase of credits to support green projects all over the world. All this makes the Ecogreen Line “Zero Impact CO₂”.

Furthermore, the 0.5L bottle features the innovative Twist&Drink cap, tied to the bottle so as not to be dispersed into the environment. A sustainable novelty, useful for the consumer and with an important green aspect, anticipating the European directive 2019/904 which requires the cap to be attached to the bottle starting from 2024.