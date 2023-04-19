Acqua Sant’Anna alongside Roman Froz’s “Battle School” – Sport Marketing News

Sant’Anna water he claims “Battle School”an event dedicated to breakdance which took place on Sunday 16 April at the Facchetti Sports Center in Trezzano Sul Naviglio (MI).

A prestigious project dedicated to this Olympic discipline, “Battle School” is the Italian championship of breakdance featuring the students of the Italian schools dedicated to this dance but also children, young people and adults sharing the same passion.

The event was organized by Roman FrozItalian and European breakdance champion and external talent judge Amici by Maria De Filippi. The establishment of the Bandits Dance Studio school in Milan is linked to him, a professional academy that the champion helped to found and of which he is artistic director. The school wants to be not only a home for street disciplines such as Breakdance and Hip Hop but a place where sport, passion and a healthy lifestyle come together to create highly educational courses.

In addition to the famous dancer, “Battle School” it saw the involvement of a special guest, rapper Inoki, a rap legend since the 90s, and internationally renowned artists as jurors. In front of them numerous participants divided into two categories challenged each other: 2vs2 for students – under 16 years old – and 3vs3 Open, a category open to all which gave the possibility of qualifying for the “Break the Floor” world championships in Cannes.

On this animated Sunday afternoon dedicated to music, sport and graffiti, Acqua Sant’Anna took care of quenching the thirst of children, families and athletes: the company was present with numerous references from its range, from water, good and light, to SanTHÈ lemon and peach in the new 0.33l format up to Fruity Touch, the line of fruity waters in the new 0.33l format. Thus continues the collaboration between Acqua Sant’Anna and the dancer Roman Froz, one of the faces of the new TikTok campaign of the Vinadio company, and the company’s support for initiatives of national importance linked to sport and psychophysical well-being.