Real water is the exclusive distributor throughout the national territory of Bombeerthe beer conceived and promoted by Christian ‘Bobo’ Vieri. The agreement just signed is part of Acqua Vera’s broader sales development strategy and will be implemented by the company’s commercial management while the sell-out support activities will be handled by Bombeer. The partnership will be officially announced to insiders at the ‘Beer&Food attraction’ in Rimini scheduled from 19 to 22 February where a stand will be set up and customers and main operators on the traditional market will be told about this innovative project.

Acqua Vera is the brand that the Quagliuolo family acquired from the Nestlé group at the end of 2020 to relaunch one of the most historic and well-known brands in the panorama of mineral waters in Italy.

“Two and a half years after the acquisition, strengthened by the excellent distribution results obtained thanks to a highly performing and widespread commercial network, we have decided to seize this opportunity and to include in our portfolio a young brand with a strong reputation thanks to the image of Christian Vieri who together with Fabrizio Vallongo launched Bombeer in July 2020” he commented Fabrizio Quagliolomanaging director of Acqua Vera.

“We are happy to link our brand and to entrust the distribution of our Bombeer to an important Italian company with a great tradition. We are pleased that the entire product and the supply chain are Made in Italy” he underlined Christian Vieri.