Sky relaunches on great European football, and secures the TV rights of the Champions League also for the three-year period 2024-27, thus broadcasting the new format of the tournament expanded from 32 to 36 teams. Not only that, Sky also confirms the rights of the Europa League and the Conference League, including free-to-air and streaming rights which in the previous offer it could not aggregate due to antitrust issues.

Amazon Prima maintains the right to broadcast a match of your choice on Wednesdays, while Mediaset has remained dry for now, unless there are subsequent agreements. The details are not known but it seems that UEFA has received the 300 million euros hoped for from this Italian match. In the previous tender, UEFA had raised a total of 220 million from Italy, 100 from Sky, 80 from Amazon, 42 from Mediaset.