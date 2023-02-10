In an interview with the Financial Time, Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard said that Sony stopped all communication with Microsoft in an attempt to sabotage the takeover.

Kotick just a few hours ago had declared that Sony has stopped having relations with Activision Blizzard in an interview with Fox Business. According to his words, apparently the Japanese company would be reserving the same treatment to Microsoft, all to prevent the 69 billion dollar maneuver from going into effect.

“All of a sudden, the entire Sony leadership stopped talking to anyone about Microsoft,” Kotick said. “I think it’s an attempt by Sony to sabotage the acquisition.”

“The idea that we won’t support PlayStation, or that Microsoft won’t support PlayStation, is preposterous,” he added.



Bobby Kotick

Through a spokesperson Sony said it has not stopped communications from Microsoft, denying Kotick’s allegations: “We are in contact with Microsoft and have no further comments regarding our private negotiations.”

According to a report, Bobby Kotick will retain his position as CEO of Activision Blizzard even if the acquisition fails. In any case, Microsoft is confident of completing the maneuver despite the provisional rejection of the CMA.