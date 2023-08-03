Actors strike | From George Clooney to Meryl Streep: the stars who have donated a million to help the actors on strike

Barcelona 03/08/2023 and las 16:01 CEST

As announced on Wednesday by the president of the foundation, Courtney B Vance, “so far 15 million dollars – almost 14 million euros – have been raised to help those most affected by the cessation of filming in Hollywood”

Las brightest stars of Hollywood they’re pitching in and their millions to support the cause of their fellow actors, who are on strike, after joining on July 14, the strike called by the writers guild. It had been 63 years since the entertainment industry had experienced such a fade to black.

More than a dozen of the highest paid faces on the big screen they have followed the example of Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’when giving at least a million to the emergency fund of the main union of actors of the United States, merged for 11 years with the American Federation of Artists of Radio and Television in the organization SAG-AFTRAwith 160,000 members.

This is in large part thanks to the contributions of George and Amal Clooney, Matt Damon and wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

aid avalanche

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times the usual number of requests for emergency aid”, Vance explained. “We received 400 applications in the last week alone. It is a huge challenge, but we are determined to face this moment,” he stressed.

Vance has described the gesture of the rock, last week, as “a call to arms” for all those who can “intensify their help”. This Wednesday, Vance thanked Dwayne Johnson for this first step for “starting this campaign”, which, as he explained, has had a “incredible, immediate and moving” response.

After him, Vance has also highlighted Clooney and Streep, both activists, members of the foundation and members of its Actors Council, who “have stepped up with million-dollar donations, emails and many calls to action to encourage others to donate generously.

towards the second month

Both actors have also made public statements urging their partners to help contribute to the fund, since the actors’ strike is already entering its second month.

“I remember my days as a waitress, a cleaner, a typist and even when I was unemployed,” Meryl Streep has described.. “In this strike, I am lucky to be able to support those who will fight a long battle to face Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations that are hell-bent on destroying humanity, human dignity, even the humanity of our profession. I am most proud of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to finance the Emergency Financial Assistance Program,” concluded the 74-year-old veteran actress and three-time Oscar winner.

For his part, Clooney has stated that the union is ready to re-engage in negotiations. Meanwhile, he has also expressed his pride in being able to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and his “fellow actors who are fighting in this historic moment.” “We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back,” she remarked.

24,000 euros per year

This ‘resistance box’ with donations from stars aims to ensure that “actors in need don’t lose their homes, can pay their bills, buy food for their families, get life-saving medicine, pay their medical bills and much more,” added Vance.

Although a few actors are extremely well paid, 86% of the 160,000 union members earn less than $26,500 (24,000 euros) a yearaccording to figures from the president of SAG-AFTRA, Fran Drescher, cited by the ‘New York Times’.

