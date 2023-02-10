Anthony Davis responded to criticism around what was perceived as poor body language while LeBron James set the all-time scoring record. AD told reporters quote: ‘I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron.’ Shannon Sharpe reacts to AD’s comments.



