Adam Peaty has announced his retirement from the UK Championships I swim because of mental health problems. She did it with a long post about Instagramin which he recounted his complicated period: “I had mental health problems in the last couple of years and it’s important that I’m honest about it. I’m tired, I don’t feel like myself and I’m not enjoying sports as I have done over the last decade”. The English breaststroker will not participate in next month’s championships a Sheffield and, in all likelihood, will not compete in the next ones World Cup into program Japan next July.

It seems that the intentions of the world record holder in the 50m and 100m breaststroke in the long course are to regain his mental balance to better face the Paris 2024 Olympics. His goal is to defend France ori of the 100 meters wound e 4×100 meters medley who won a Tokyo 2020.