Home Sports Adam Peaty stops, the announcement of the swimming champion: “I have mental health problems”
Sports

Adam Peaty stops, the announcement of the swimming champion: “I have mental health problems”

by admin
Adam Peaty stops, the announcement of the swimming champion: “I have mental health problems”

Adam Peaty has announced his retirement from the UK Championships I swim because of mental health problems. She did it with a long post about Instagramin which he recounted his complicated period: “I had mental health problems in the last couple of years and it’s important that I’m honest about it. I’m tired, I don’t feel like myself and I’m not enjoying sports as I have done over the last decade”. The English breaststroker will not participate in next month’s championships a Sheffield and, in all likelihood, will not compete in the next ones World Cup into program Japan next July.

It seems that the intentions of the world record holder in the 50m and 100m breaststroke in the long course are to regain his mental balance to better face the Paris 2024 Olympics. His goal is to defend France ori of the 100 meters wound e 4×100 meters medley who won a Tokyo 2020.

Previous Article

Miami, Sinner again against Alcaraz: the final is up for grabs, the challenge is already a cult – When and where to see it (timetable and TV)

next

Next article

Nino La Rocca accused by his wife: “Beating in front of the crying son”. The former boxer on trial

next

See also  Superlega, the Madrid Court accepts the Uefa appeal: now Juve, Real and Barça risk penalties

You may also like

Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins delayed Australian GP...

Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa: Graham Potter takes responsibility...

The miner is still struggling, will Milan Baroš...

NBA: Miami Heat beat Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans...

Draisaitl shoots Edmonton into the NHL playoffs

Fundamental victory for Miami, Dallas on the edge

HOCKEY ONLINE: Favored Pardubice will welcome the defending...

5 places to walk and cycle

Dallas is in danger of missing the NBA...

Brandon Ingram pushes the Pelicans more and more,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy