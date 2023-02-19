Both for Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, and for the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Tamika Tremaglio, reaching an agreement on a new CBA is “absolute priority”.

Both parties have the option to exit the current CBA by March 31st (initially the deadline was set for mid-December).

Second Tim Bontemps of Espn the general belief is that the deal will be closed within the established time frame.

Among the topics discussed is Load Management, the possibility of a mid-season tournament (solution sponsored by CJ McCollum, NBPA president) and the minimum age to declare to the Draft (is it possible to jump directly from high school again?) .

NBPA confirmed Grant Williams as vice president, while Jaren Jackson Jr and Donovan Mitchell replace Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving.