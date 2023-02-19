Home Sports Adam Silver and NBPA, the priority is to find an agreement on the new CBA before the deadline of March 31st
Both for Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, and for the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Tamika Tremaglio, reaching an agreement on a new CBA is “absolute priority”.

Both parties have the option to exit the current CBA by March 31st (initially the deadline was set for mid-December).

Second Tim Bontemps of Espn the general belief is that the deal will be closed within the established time frame.

Among the topics discussed is Load Management, the possibility of a mid-season tournament (solution sponsored by CJ McCollum, NBPA president) and the minimum age to declare to the Draft (is it possible to jump directly from high school again?) .

NBPA confirmed Grant Williams as vice president, while Jaren Jackson Jr and Donovan Mitchell replace Andre Iguodala and Kyrie Irving.

