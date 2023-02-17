During an event on the sidelines of the All Star Game in Salt Lake City, NBA commissioner Adam Silver presented a future feature of the NBA App, called “the streaming of the future” that will allow users to “be part” of the transmission of the game on their device.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils streaming experience of the future via the NBA App – and you can be in it! pic.twitter.com/FKYJvskf0H — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023