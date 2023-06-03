Home » Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the semi-finals, Adamovska regrets the end
Sports

Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the semi-finals, Adamovska regrets the end

by admin

After each successful attempt, the full Letenská plain in Prague received thunderous applause and it didn’t matter who was showing their art on the wall. “During the extremely nervous qualification, I rather tried not to notice the spectators,” revealed the best Czech sport climber Adam Ondra, who broke through from seventh place in his group at the Bouldering World Cup to Saturday’s 20-person semi-final. On the other hand, none of the women managed to advance, the best was Michaela Smetanová in front of Czech paper number one Eliška Adamovská.

See also  Basketball player Morant removed from the team due to the video with the gun

You may also like

goals from Gonzalez, Saponara and Cabral and a...

Bordeaux-Rodez definitively interrupted after the attack on striker...

Lions OC Ben Johnson expects ‘huge step forward’...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Austria’s 3×3 men after two defeats in the...

Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at...

Djokovic won 16 consecutive victories in the French...

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos to leave Paris St-Germain...

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon breaks 1500m world record

Verstappen won both opening F1 practice sessions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy