Adam, use Spider-Man tactics. Ondra is in the semi-finals, Adamovska regrets the end

After each successful attempt, the full Letenská plain in Prague received thunderous applause and it didn’t matter who was showing their art on the wall. “During the extremely nervous qualification, I rather tried not to notice the spectators,” revealed the best Czech sport climber Adam Ondra, who broke through from seventh place in his group at the Bouldering World Cup to Saturday’s 20-person semi-final. On the other hand, none of the women managed to advance, the best was Michaela Smetanová in front of Czech paper number one Eliška Adamovská.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

