Adama Traoré, who he is and how he plays — Sportellate.it

And why are Rome and Milan looking for him?

In speaking of Adam Traore you always end up bordering on the meme. On the other hand, it’s easy to find comical a player who has decided to have baby oil smeared on his body to offer fewer grips to the opponents’ holds after, he says, four shoulder dislocations.

Understanding the meaning of Adama Traoré today is very difficult. After her breakout season, that 2019/20 with Wolverhampton, his career gradually crumpled. After 6 goals and 12 assists that season, he collected 7 and 7 in the following three, becoming a second tier player in Barcelona – who borrowed him without ever really aiming for it – and then also in Wolverhampton, until being treated almost exclusively as a freak chaotic athletic and that’s it, useful only for entering the game in progress and creating entropy with his runs.

Rationally, Adama cannot be considered as a player too different from the hyper-athletic winger who is more useful for creating chaos on the pitch. Not even in his best seasons has he ever been a particularly elegant dribbler – one of those who seem to have flypaper on his feet to understand – nor a passer or a high-level shooter. However, he had the great gift of supporting his playing system on his athletic ability – he is an incredibly fast player and very good at accelerating in a small space – and on his impressive physical structure.

These two qualities have accompanied him for a long time even in his career at youth level. In La Masia, where he trained, he was permanently the most structured player on the pitch even if the physical gap with his peers at the time, paradoxically, was almost less marked than it is with the players he shares the pitch with now. In general though Adama Traoré has always played investing heavily in his physical superiority, something that at a youth level tends to mark the difference with the opponents. The leap from Barcelona’s youth academy to Premier League football has obviously made this dominance less evident, just think that in the last two years at La Masia he has scored 11 goals and offered 20 assists – 14 of which in his last season before moving to Aston Villa – which is about half of what he has produced in his entire career since.

With these premises it is easy to understand that we are talking about a player with few concrete numbers but with a non-trivial athletic presence. These two aspects, in some ways, can be found both in the best qualities – the great speed and the way he dribbles – and in the worst defects – the poor quality of shooting and passing.

Adama Traoré is still a dribbler with numbers that are exceptional for European football. In his last season in the Championship, in 2018, he hit the mindless figure of 12.5 dribbles attempted per game. Inevitably, as he moved up in the category, his figures decreased but always remained very high: in three of his first four seasons with the Wolves in the Premier League he attempted more than 8 dribbles per game, in the fourth he remained above 7 and in the one that has just ended he stopped just over 6. However, these numbers kept him going for the entire period between 2018 and 2021 between players with the most attempted and successful dribbling on the whole European scene close to players like Messi and Neymar and sometimes even in front of them.

Inevitably, his physical structure and the fact that he is not a phenomenon in terms of control make his dribbling quite bizarre aesthetically. It is understood, to be a player capable of maintaining such high dribbling averages without having an out of the ordinary sensitivity, Traoré must have some particular quality. And, in fact, his most incredible quality is that of knowing how to use his incredible pace speed to continuously keep the ball in his control, which allows him to compensate even for some small errors in control.

This quality makes Adama Traoré a very distinctive player even among the most athletic dribblers around and can also make him a particularly useful player in Serie A, where the physical level of the players is lower than in the Premier League. Furthermore, Adama arrives with very high dribbling numbers comparable to those of the best in the league: among wingers with at least 900′ played in Serie A, only Kvaratskhelia, Leao and Radonjic have more dribbles attempted per game than Adama Traoré and, among these, only Radonjic completed more – 3.09 vs. 2.95 per game. Admittedly, Adama’s sample of games is more restricted – we are around 1500′ played, spread over 34 games – and compared to these three he is a player who dribbles in a radically different way but his propensity for dribbling is clearly something very new for Serie A.

Adama remains a player with very defined qualities but also a player with equally defined defects. Being a dribbler who relies almost exclusively on his athletic and physical skills, he can only perform in certain areas of the field. In particular, his comfort zone he’s the right wing because his dribbling uses the line a lot as a reference and his body as a way to protect the ball. When, as in the last months of 2021, his need to play inside has been moved to the left, he has drastically his qualities. His dribbling, despite having been extraordinarily effective for a long time – in the 2021/22 season he reached 80% success on 8.6 attempts – has never really been aimed at creating chances precisely due to his tendency to remain very open.

Furthermore, Traoré is a player who wants the ball on his feet, who tends to associate very little with his teammates and who often makes mistakes in the last few metres. As previously mentioned, he’s not even a very good player at kicking and, above all, he doesn’t have extraordinary intuitions with the ball. In the last thirty meters his game is limited to a large number of crosses – last season he attempted almost 5 per game – and passes in cut-back. Also in the 2019/20 season, his best in assists with 12 total, 5 of these came from crosses and another 4 with cut-back. As for the conclusions, Traoré remains an inefficient player, who shoots relatively little – never more than 1.5 shots per game in his career – and who for this reason has just 10 goals in almost 200 Premier League games.

At this point you will have guessed that Adama is not a particularly impactful player in terms of goals and assists, that he doesn’t kick very well and that he tends to play a lot for himself. However, his presence on the pitch has always had a certain weight for his teams. Indeed, Adama is a player who knows how to make the ball progress very wellso much so that even in a mediocre season like the one just ended, he remained among the players with the most progressive leads per game in the Premier League.

What is more interesting to note, taking for granted the rumors that want him close to Rome and Milan, is that Adama would precisely cover this lack, common to both teams, but with a different function. In fact, assuming that both teams will stick with last season’s playing system, it immediately becomes clear how the Spaniard could be taken as a full-back from Roma or as a tall full-back from Milan.

But who needs more?

In optics Roma, the role of right winger is a fairly consolidated criticality for Mourinho’s team, since last season. Despite Karsdorp has long been the best option on the right wing, his fight with Mou before the World Cup took him out of the squad for a long time and will probably take him elsewhere in the summer, leaving the right wing in the hands of Clever Steel and, perhaps, to the Danish Rasmus Kristensen. The Turkish presence this season has tended to be harmful for Roma and it is no coincidence that Mourinho has often decided to focus on Nicola Zalewski in that role. However, the presence of the Pole never fully paid off, thanks to his formation mainly from the right foot who plays on the left which often led him to enter the field.

Looking at Roma’s current right wingers, one immediately notices that neither Çelik nor Karsdorp have become players who are truly capable of making the ball progress adequately in handling, both due to technical and, above all, athletic defects. Adama Traoré in such a context would certainly be a significant improvement under the second aspect but not too much under the first. However, the sale of Zaniolo in January, and his poor general performance, deprived Roma of a player who had his two best qualities in his ability to move the ball forward and compulsive dribbling, also for this reason it is reasonable to believe that the goal of the Giallorossi management is to find a suitable profile to replace him. Adama in this is perhaps the free-of-charge player probably most suited to do so, given that he also showed a non-trivial disposition for retreats and defensive work.

In an ominously similar way, the right chain is the most problematic, at least in the offensive department, even in the Milan. In the case of Pioli’s team, the imbalance between the two sides is even more evident than in Mourinho’s, given that the left chain hosts two of the strongest players in the championship such as Leao and Theo Hernandez while the right one is in the hands of Davide Calabria – a player who is valid but still lives better in a more conservative interpretation of the role – and with two players, junior messiah e Alexis Saelemaekerswho have never managed to find continuity even to take the starting position – so much so that in Serie A they have 1500 minutes played for the first and 1400 for the second.

Compared to both, the best Adama Traoré is a player who would bring a much higher level of athleticism and physicality and who is generally more self-sufficient – even if this often leads to selfishness – in the role. In this, precisely because of his tendency to obsessively isolate himself on the right side, he can become a useful quality to better balance the two flanks of Milan and reduce Calabria’s support tasks. Furthermore, Milan has already said goodbye brahim diaz, whose qualities in possession have always been discussed but who in Pioli’s team has often been useful precisely because of his ability to pick up the ball. Compared to what happens in Rome, however, Milan still have resources available in that area of ​​the pitch even if the indications from Pioli are those that neither Yacine Adli neither Charles De Ketelaerewho would also have useful qualities to replace Brahim Diaz, should permanently return to the starting lineup, however leaving a gap in that role which will have to be plugged by the transfer market.

Overall, Adama’s perspective Traoré in one between Rome and Milan finds its meaning as it goes, at least theoretically, to fill the structural gaps of the two teams. Going into the merits of how advantageous this choice can be is difficult; on the other hand, Traoré is coming from two very difficult seasons and seems like a player for whom, given the twists and turns the transfer market has taken, he wouldn’t surprise anyone if he ended up playing in Saudi Arabia in a year’s time.

At the same time, although his career seems to be heading towards a sad end, we are still talking about a 27-year-old player who, in theory, should have the prime of his career and that in Italy he would arrive as a free transfer, allowing Rome or Milan to divert resources to other decidedly more problematic roles – respectively the center forward and the two substitutes for Tonali and Bennacer. That of Adama Traoré, to date, is a bet that Milan and Roma could perhaps try to do, if only to give us a player who, in his tremendously smoky being, is still incredibly fun.

