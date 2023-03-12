Home Sports Adamczyk finished fifth at Sierra Nevada after falling in the semifinals
Adamczyk finished fifth at Sierra Nevada after falling in the semifinals

Adamczyk finished fifth at Sierra Nevada after falling in the semifinals

Adamczyková managed the quarterfinals in style, which she won in start-finish style. In the semi-finals, she got off to the best start and got to the front, but she fell in the second banked corner and her hopes of advancing to the medal fight were gone. She got her taste with a win in the small final.

The grand final was won by Bankes over the biggest competitor in the fight for the triumph in the overall ranking of the World Cup, Chloé Trespeuch. Another Frenchwoman Manon Petitová Lenoir finished third.

Of the Czech men, only Houser succeeded in qualifying and, just like on Saturday, he finished immediately after the first race, after falling in the round of 16. The race was won by the Swiss Kalle Koblet, who in the final beat Saturday’s winner Lucas Eguibar from Spain.

SP in snowboard cross in Sierra Nevada (Spain):
Men:
1. Koblet (Switzerland)
2. Eguibar (Sp.)
3. Cocoon
4. Rise (ob. Fr.)
25. HOUSER – eliminated in the round of 16
33. CHOURA
KUBIČÍK – both were eliminated in the 1st round
Current order of the SP (after 6 out of 9 races):
1. Eguibar 312
2. Cocoon 305
3. Visintin (It.)
…48. HOSER 12
50. CHOURA 8
53. CUBE 4
Women:
1. Bankesová (Brit.)
2. Trespeuchová
3. Petit Lenoir (both Fr.)
4. McManioman (Kan.)
5. ADAMCZYKOVA
20. HOPJÁKOVÁ (both Czech Republic) – eliminated in the preliminary round
Current order of the SP (after 6 out of 9 races):
1. Bankesová 478
2. Trespeuchová 460
3. Baffová (Austr.) 293
5. ADAMCZYKOVA 232
23. HOPJÁKOVÁ 83
