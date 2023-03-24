Home Sports Adamczyková and three men qualified for the World Championships in snowboard cross in Canada
Adamczyková and three men qualified for the World Championships in snowboard cross in Canada

Twenty-nine-year-old Adamczyková, who last weekend, thanks to the second place in Veysonnaz, got on the podium for the first time after an injury the year before last in the WC, drove the eighth time in the first qualifying run and entered the top ten. The remaining snowboarders, including Vendula Hopjáková, fought for the next six places in the second run, but the second Czech remained three positions behind.

The trio of men succeeded in the first qualifying run, from which twenty riders advanced.

In Quebec’s Mont-Sainte-Anne, the final two races of the season are being held this weekend, Czech star Adamczyková still has a chance to move up to third place in the final standings of the World Cup.

