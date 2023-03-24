Twenty-nine-year-old Adamczyková, who last weekend, thanks to the second place in Veysonnaz, got on the podium for the first time after an injury the year before last in the WC, drove the eighth time in the first qualifying run and entered the top ten. The remaining snowboarders, including Vendula Hopjáková, fought for the next six places in the second run, but the second Czech remained three positions behind.