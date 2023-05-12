Adamczyková dominated the King of the White Foot poll for the fourth time

“The season exceeded expectations. I didn’t want to and couldn’t predict anything at the autumn press conference and during all the interviews. I didn’t know what to expect from myself,” Adamczyková, who earned a standing ovation during the gala evening at the O2 Universum, told reporters.

Adamczyková won the poll for the first time with a new name, in 2014, 2019 and 2021 she still won under her maiden name Samková. In the vote, she won a superb 44 points, the second Novák had six.

Her coach Marek Jelínek also received the award for the best coach of the year in the O2 Universum hall. In addition to the main award, Adamczyková also won the snowboard category. And the fun evening of snowboarders was completed by fifteen-year-old freestyle snowboarder Vanessa Volopichová, who was declared the best junior.

Photo: Vít Šimánek, CTK Eva Adamczyková dominated the King of the White Foot poll.

Novák won among runners and Dubovská in alpine disciplines. The best acrobatic skier is Nikol Kučerová, who is saying goodbye to her career. Martin Barták was successful in grass skiing and Jiří Hartig won the premiere evaluation for the best pair of skiers.

During the festive evening, not only Kučerová said goodbye to her career, but also cross-country skiers Vladimír Kozlovský and Petra Nováková, snowboard crosser Jakub Žerava, ski jumper Filip Sakala and downhill skier Tomáš Klinský. Zbyněk Hubač, Miroslav Jarouš, Ladislav Slonek, Aleš Suk and Luděk Váša were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Former ski jumper Antonín Hájek, who died at the age of 35, also earned applause.

The Olympic champion from Sochi and after this year the two-time world champion Adamczyk extended the reign of women in the poll. Among men, ski jumper Jan Matura was last successful in 2013. With her fourth triumph, the three-time winner of the WC came closer to Ledecka, which has one more victory to its credit. Former cross-country skier Kateřina Neumannová holds the record for the number of firsts with seven.