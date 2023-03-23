Significant news for the eighth edition of the Adamello Ski Raid, scheduled for Saturday 25 March, arrives in these hours from the Organizing Committee as regards the race route and registrations. After the last inspections, thanks to the snow that had fallen at high altitudes in recent days, the race director Guido Salvetti and the course director Mario Sterli have decided to re-propose almost entirely the original route of the great skialp classic, which this year is valid as World Championship long distance team and as a test of the international circuit La Grande Course.

The new route is 39 km long with 3,360 meters of positive difference in altitude and 3,660 meters of negative difference in altitude. The start will be positioned as in the previous editions in the locality of Tonalina and passages are also foreseen at Passo Paradiso and Passo Presena, at the Mandrone refuge, the enchanting climb towards Punta Venerocolo at 3,323 meters as the highest point of the race and again the transits at Passo Lobbia, the suggestive Cresta Croce with the cannon from the Great War, the Passo dei Tre Denti, the Pisganino glacier and the final descent towards the center of Ponte di Legno. The passage on the Presena glacier gives the possibility to watch the transit of all the athletes at high altitude, with the cable car opening in advance for the public who can go up to cheer.

Therefore, another high-level edition of the Adamello Ski Raid is announced, in the traditional formula for couples, where a total prize money of 30,800 euros stands out, with identical awards for the male and female categories, in compliance with the principle of gender equality . Among the novelties, the award ceremony for the master categories stands out, which have always represented the soul of the ski mountaineering movement in Italy and throughout Europe.

The terms for facilitated registrations have also changed, which will expire at 12 noon on Thursday 23 March. All the details on the official website www.adamelloskiraid.com.

Given the championship validity, the Organizing Committee, thanks to the availability of the Pontedilegno Tonale consortium and the local administrations, has organized for the evening of Friday 24 March the parade of all the participating teams, with the flag of their nation and an official moment with all the institutions.