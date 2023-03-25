The eighth edition of the Adamello Ski Raid takes shape, scheduled for Saturday and valid both as a long distance team world championship and as the penultimate round of the La Grande Course circuit. While the organizers are making the high-altitude race track safe, under the direction of the mountain guide Guido Salvetti and the course manager Mario Sterli, the first important confirmations arrive regarding the teams at the start in the hunt for the world title.

EYDALLIN – ANTONIOLI START FAVORITES:

World champions Robert Antonioli – Matteo Eydallin will go hunting for a historic encore. Fresh from the success of Boi Taüll, the two Alpini aim to end the season on a high note.

However, the absence of Michele Boscacci due to flu has reshuffled the cards on the table and decomposed the dream team that with Davide Magnini had seen him triumph at Pierra Menta. Given this unexpected tile, the Trentino rider will race alongside Nadir Maguet, while the third and last team will be made up of Federico Nicolini and Ortisei Alex Oberbacher.

What causes discussion is the exclusion of William Boffelli (who previously had to race with Maguet). Despite his aptitude for long distances and the excellent moment he is experiencing (4th place in the Italians, 2nd in the Mountain Attack, 2nd in the Transcavallo, 3rd in the Valtellina Orobie, 6th in Pierra, 9th in the individual Val Martello, 1st at Lagorai and Lizzola), the technicians didn’t trust him and he will be forced to run the open test with the Swiss Werner Marti.

FOREIGN COMPETITION IS FIERCE:

Keep an eye on the French couple formed by the winner of the last edition William Bon Mardion, who will be competing with Xavier Gachet, but the other two transalpines Mathéo Jacquemoud with his partner Samuel Equy. In the open classification, the aforementioned Italian-Swiss duo formed by William Boffelli and Werner Marti and the Austro-Swiss duo with Jakob Hermann with Martin Anthamatten are interesting.

IN THE PINK RACE, THE TRANSALPINE IS THE TEAM TO BEAT:

In the women’s field, the French world champions Axelle Mollaret and Emily Harrop, fresh winners of the Pierra Menta, enjoy the favors of the forecast. The two blues Alba De Silvestro and Giulia Murada will try to give them a hard time. Among the other couples competing and fighting for the podium we find the sisters Lena – Candice Bonnel and our Giulia Compagnoni – Ilaria Veronese. For the open classification, pay attention to the experts Elena Nicolini – Corinna Ghirardi.

THE RACE:

The starting list is not yet definitive. For now, 125 teams representing 15 nations appear in the entry list. Returning to the race course, it will have a development of 30 km and 3,360 meters of positive altitude difference and 3,660 negative meters. The start, both for the men’s and women’s categories, will be positioned as in the previous editions in Tonalina and the passages at Passo Paradiso and Passo Presena, at the Mandrone refuge, the enchanting climb towards Punta Venerocolo at 3,323 meters highest point of the race and still the transits at Passo Lobbia, the suggestive Cresta Croce with the cannon of the Great War, the Passo dei Tre Denti, the Pisganino glacier and the final descent towards the center of Ponte di Legno. As in past editions, the passage on the Presena glacier will take place in close contact with the enthusiasts and the curious, for whom natural grandstands will be set up, giving them the opportunity to cheer on the passage of the many athletes.

FOR THE PUBLIC:

For the occasion there will be the possibility to go up to 3,000 meters with the cable cars which will be open free of charge from 5.30 to 7.00. Given the championship validity, the Organizing Committee, thanks to the availability of the Pontedilegno-Tonale consortium and the territorial administrations, has also organized for 5 pm on Friday the parade of all the participating teams, each with the flag of their own nation, as well as a moment official dedicated to the representatives of the institutions.