Pontedilegno and its imposing and fascinating high peaks are bustling with excitement in anticipation of the eighth edition of the Adamello Ski Raid, scheduled for Saturday, March 25th. This year’s event is also valid as the long distance team world championship and as a race in the international circuit La Grande Course.

The Organizing Committee of the Adamello Ski Team, led by Alessandro Mottinelli and with race director and mountain guide Guido Salvetti, has designed a new race course that promises to be highly technical and, above all, spectacular, as is tradition for this event. The course will cover a distance of 32 kilometers and an elevation gain of 3015 meters, with the start and finish in Ponte di Legno. After the start, competitors will ski up the Pisgana valley to reach the summit of Venerocolo (3323 meters above sea level), and then face passages of extraordinary charm such as Cresta Croce with the cannon of the Great War, Passo Lobbia, Mandrone, Passo dei Tre Denti, the Pisganino glacier, and the final descent with the finish line as the objective.

It is therefore expected to be a high-level event, in the team format, offering a total prize money of 30,800 euros and featuring interesting novelties, the first of which is the awarding of master categories. As has always been the case in the style of the Adamello Ski Raid, the first-place finishers in the male and female categories will receive the same amount of money, in respect of gender equality.

Given the world championship validity, thanks to the availability of the Pontedilegno Tonale consortium and the territorial administrations, the Organizing Committee has planned for the evening of Friday, March 24th, a parade of all participating teams, with the flag of their nation and an official moment with all the institutions.

Registrations are open until Saturday, March 18th, 2023, with all the details available on the event’s official website, at www.adamelloskiraid.com.