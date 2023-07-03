ADAMELLO ULTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Adamello Ultra Trail is increasingly an all-round event. In addition to the main course on the weekend of September 22-24, when the ninth edition of the race on the Ultra Trail (170 km), Trail (100 km) and Short Trail (35 km) distances is scheduled, the Organizing Committee has decided in 2023 to further expand the offer, including in the program a Vertical race – both competitive and not – scheduled for the previous Sunday, 17 September, which joins the confirmation of Adamello Trail Junior to complete an even richer panel.

With an increasingly rich program of collateral events, the Adamello Series, to speak of the Adamello Ultra Trail simply as a race weekend would be reductive. It begins on Sunday 17 September with the brand new Adamello Vertical Kilometer (AVK), while the appointment will conclude with the Adamello Ultra Trail award ceremonies, scheduled for the early afternoon of Sunday 24 September.

The Vertical measures 3.9 km and has a difference in altitude of 1,000 m: from 1,250 m asl in Piazza Vittoria, in the heart of Vione (Brescia), you arrive at Tor dei Pagà, the highest archaeological site in Europe, located at 2,250 m asl . A place that still today has not revealed all its secrets, but which is preparing for the first time to welcome enthusiasts, male and female athletes. The start is scheduled for 8.45 with the Vertical Slow, the non-competitive version, while at 9.00 it will be the turn of the women’s race, followed at 9.20 by the men’s. The maximum times are respectively 2 hours and 30 minutes, 2 hours and 15 minutes and 2 hours. After returning on foot to Vione, the pasta party will follow, included in the registration as well as the goodie bag. There are a total of 100 bibs available, the price is 25.00 euros for registrations by 10 September, which becomes 35.00 in the last week.

Afterwards, on the afternoon of Sunday 17 September, the appointment with Adamello Trail Junior returns, the event dedicated to children with routes adapted for different age groups. In 2022 there were 120 participants in the event, which will still see its nerve center in Piazza Vittoria in Vione: in addition to running on the local paths, there will also be entertainment for the whole family. Furthermore, throughout the summer, every Thursday at 17:00 at the “Adamello” Event Center in Vezza d’Oglio (Via del Piano, 1), “P3rsonal – Movimento e Sport”, partner of Adamello Ultra Trail as regards training and physical preparation, will provide training sessions dedicated to children and adolescents, precisely in view of the Adamello Trail Junior challenge.

The same Events Center will become real headquarters starting from the afternoon of Thursday 21 September, with the preliminary operations for the three distances that will keep the athletes busy throughout the Adamello Ultra Trail weekend. From here, in chronological order, the new 100 km (6,050 m of elevation gain and 300 places available) will start at 7:00, followed at 9:00 by the queen distance, the 170 km (11,500 m D+, 250 places ). At 14:00 on Saturday the 35 km (1,700 m D+, 300 places) will also start from Monno, while for all the races the arrival is once again located at the Event Center, where the awards will also take place: Saturday afternoon those of the medium distance, Sunday afternoon those of the 170 and 35 km.

