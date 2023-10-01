ADAMELLO ULTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Participants in the 100km and 170km races (whose overall altitude differences will be 6,050 and 11,500 metres, respectively) will set off in the early hours of tomorrow morning, Friday 29 September, at 7:00 and 9:00. The Adamello Short Trail will start on Saturday afternoon, covering a distance of 35 kilometers (for 2,200 meters of altitude difference). The Ultra Trail, over a distance of 170 km, and the Trail over an intermediate distance of 100 kilometres, will start and finish at the Vezza d’Oglio Events Center (Via De Piano 1), which is also the headquarters of the event this year. The shorter distance test will instead start from nearby Monno, to also end in Vezza d’Oglio, with the arrival of the first expected after less than four hours of the race.

There are almost 600 participants who will compete over the three distances. Despite the postponement due to bad weather, the vast majority of those registered have chosen to confirm their presence at an event which this year will see male and female athletes from 16 countries at the start, demonstrating an increasingly international appeal. The largest foreign representation will be the Swiss one, followed by the Polish and the German ones, for a total share of foreign athletes exceeding 10% of the total.

In 2022, the 170 kilometer race was won in 26 hours, 23 minutes and 57 seconds by the young German prodigy Alexander Marcel Westenberger. The main suspects to take up his legacy are the 33-year-old Frenchman Pierre Augrit (last year who retired after half the race, when he was leading) and the Italians Daniele Nava and Omar Franchetti. At the women’s level, the big favorite is Giulia Saggin, an athlete born in 1992 who returns to the start after the disappointment of retiring in 2021, strong with a UTMB Index of 713.

On the intermediate distance of 100 km, however, there is a concrete possibility that the Swiss Walter Manser could win for the third time in a row: it would be a hat trick never before achieved at the AUT. Threatening the 45-year-old Manser (winner in 2022 in 11 hours 39 minutes and 32 seconds) will be, among others, Gregorio Aiello and Nicola Poggi. At the women’s level, on the intermediate distance the main accredited ones are Alessandra Olivi (dominator a year ago in the 170 km but recovering from an injury) and the British Natalie White.

Along the 35 kilometers of the Adamello Short Trail, a tricolor competition is expected between the Elban Matteo Anselmi, already winner of numerous prestigious events this year including Vibram Trail Mottarone and Dolomiti Extreme Trail, and the South Tyrolean Andreas Reiterer, Italian number one for four consecutive seasons and reigning world vice champion.

Even in the women’s short race there is an air of enterprise: Raffaella Rossi from Valtellina comes off a double in 2021 and 2022 and, like Manser, could write the history of the Adamello Ultra Trail.

