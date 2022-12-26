Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 25. Title: Adding Color to China and Singing Songs for the Times-Sports Culture Inspires China‘s Power

At the beginning and end of 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics and Qatar World Cup have ignited global passion, and the images of “Bingdundun” and “Raib” have spread to thousands of households. Behind the two mascots are Chinese culture and Arabic culture with profound history, and the carrier and expression of all these is sports culture.

Sports culture has a magical power. It has a long history, dances with the pulse of history, and has profoundly affected the development of world civilization; it moistens things silently, and bridges contradictions and resolves disputes with its unique openness and tolerance; It is radiant, driving hundreds of millions of people to sing and dance wildly for it, and to sway freely; it has been passed down from generation to generation, so that the story of hard work and unity will inspire and strengthen the country and the nation in the inheritance.

Rooted in the long-standing Chinese civilization and facing the colorful world culture, in the past ten years, the connotation of Chinese sports culture has been continuously enriched, the field has been continuously expanded, and high-quality products have been continuously emerged. .

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, and create a new glory of socialist culture. The newly revised Sports Law clearly stated in Article 1 of the General Provisions: “Promote the spirit of Chinese sports and cultivate Chinese sports culture.”

Sports culture, which once played an important role in China‘s historical process of standing up, getting rich and becoming strong, has ushered in a new opportunity for development in the new era.

Dare to be the first, the Chinese sports spirit lasts forever

Bows and arrows have always been standard equipment for heroes on the ancient battlefield. From the myths and legends of Hou Yi shooting the sun, to the Spring and Autumn period when the Chu people Yang Youji “passed through the Yang with a hundred steps”; In the Southern Song Dynasty, Yue Fei was “three hundred catties with a bow” before reaching the weak crown…Thousands of years have passed, and the soul of a hero has passed through the past and the present.

Bows and arrows are also sharp weapons for Chinese athletes to gallop in the sports world. On the afternoon of August 14, 2008, Chinese athlete Zhang Juanjuan walked into the archery field of Beijing Olympic Park, where the wind and rain were blowing. The national flag was waving, the cheers were deafening, and the warm atmosphere deeply infected her. “When I entered the venue with my bow in hand, it really felt like going to war.”

Zhang Juanjuan’s bows and arrows are in the same line as ancient bows and arrows. The spirit of striving to be the first and who can give up me is surging between the bowstrings. The cultural background that spanned thousands of years turned into a heroic spirit at that moment. Zhang Juanjuan was like a lone hero riding thousands of miles alone, and even defeated three world-class famous players. The Chinese team won its first Olympic gold medal in archery.

Every game in the arena is also a battle. Generation after generation of Chinese athletes who have bravely pursued their dreams have overcame obstacles on the world sports stage and created countless brilliance. What runs through them is the spiritual core of Chinese culture, self-improvement and courage to fight.

On February 6, the Chinese team celebrated at the awards ceremony. On the same day, in the final of the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup held in Mumbai, India, the Chinese team defeated the South Korean team 3-2 and won the championship. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Javed Dar)

In the 1980s, the Chinese women’s volleyball team in the “Bamboo Shed Pavilion” won five consecutive World Championships; in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2015 and 2019 Women’s Volleyball World Cups, the Chinese girls fought together and used one world after another. The champion played the song of the new era women’s volleyball spirit of “the motherland is supreme, unity and cooperation, tenacious struggle, never give up”. In this year’s Women’s Football Asian Cup final, “Clang Rose” chased two goals in a row in an almost irreversible 0:2 crisis, and completed the lore in stoppage time. In the most soul-stirring way, it was the first time in 16 years. Back to the top of Asia.

These historical moments run through the Chinese sports spirit of “winning glory for the country, selfless dedication, science and truth, law-abiding, unity and cooperation, and tenacious struggle”. This kind of spirit has also converged into a cultural force that invigorates the national spirit and demonstrates national self-confidence.

According to data provided by the State Sports General Administration, from 2012 to 2021, Chinese athletes won a total of 986 world championships and set a world record 127 times. At the Tokyo Olympics, the Chinese sports delegation won 38 golds, 32 silvers and 19 bronzes, ranking second in the number of gold medals and medals; at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese sports delegation ranked first in the gold medal list with 9 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronzes Third, set the best record in history since participating in the Winter Olympics.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics Summary and Commendation Conference, General Secretary Xi Jinping praised: “The vast number of athletes and coaches in our country have implemented the requirements of winning moral gold medals, style gold medals, and clean gold medals with practical actions, interpreting the Olympic spirit and Chinese culture. The spirit of sportsmanship has achieved a double harvest of sports performance and spiritual civilization, and has won honor for the party and the people!”

The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which was formed during the bidding, preparation, and holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics, has become a precious spiritual wealth of the Chinese nation.

The river of history is constantly rushing, and Chinese sports culture is also advancing with the times through the continuous practice of sports people, and it will last forever.

Diverse self-confidence, sports culture leads the national fitness boom

From “watching the game” to “practicing by yourself”, with the infiltration of sports culture into every corner of society, the public’s awareness of fitness is also increasing.

On July 9, tourists experienced skating at the National Speed ​​Skating Hall.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Chenlin

On July 9 this year, when the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium “Ice Ribbon” opened to the public for the first time, there were already two long queues an hour before the opening. Some people even came from the suburbs at 6 in the morning, looking forward to experiencing a Put “fastest ice”. This snow season, the National Alpine Ski Center “Xuefeiyan” has opened many ski trails, and ordinary skiers have also appeared in places where top experts have competed fiercely.

In the past ten years, Chinese sports have quietly completed the transformation from viewing culture to participating culture. More and more Chinese people realize that exercising is their own business, and participation in fitness is becoming a way of life for the general public in a wider range and on more levels.

Sports allow Zhang Shun, an 86-year-old man, to have an “immortal life”. He insists on morning jogging for a long time, and has run 20 full marathons and two half marathons so far. In the 2022 Beijing Marathon, accompanied by more than a dozen “closed rabbits”, he insisted on crossing the finish line with a running posture. The people on the scene collectively bowed to the old man.

Sports let Shi Shengyuan, a boy from Northeast China, see a wider world. Since he started rowing in the second half of high school, he has relaxed his body and mind from sports and cultivated his temperament. In 2020, he joined the Qingquan Shengjing Rowing Club, received more professional guidance, and made many foreign friends through the rowing platform.

Sports have allowed Sichuan native Ah Zuo to find more meaning in life. Since 2009, he has devoted himself to hiking and mountaineering, conquering many peaks above 5,000 meters above sea level. In 2017, he switched careers to become an extreme photographer, and now often uses self-media to popularize safety knowledge for netizens who are beginners in mountaineering. He described the career he loves like this: “When you are working hard at high altitudes, when your heart is beating, you are alive.”

Relevant statistics last year showed that the number of people who regularly participate in physical exercise in my country exceeded 400 million. The enthusiasm for marathon and square dancing remains undiminished, and sports such as skateboarding, frisbee, and cycling are in the ascendant. Freedom of individuality, challenging the limit, inclusiveness and diversity, and combining sports and socializing have become new trends in the sports circle.

The national fitness boom is surging, and Chinese sports culture has entered thousands of households in various forms, subtly upgrading people’s lifestyles, allowing people to have a stronger body and a more positive attitude, and the resulting more basic , broader, and deeper self-confidence, together paint a distinctive spiritual background in China today.

With the hot development of national fitness, national sports brands have also turned up new tricks. “National trend” is popular, “China Lining” appeared in New York and Paris Fashion Week, Xtep is committed to “making world-class Chinese running shoes”, and Peak’s “Status” series shines. In August of this year, Anta replaced Nike to top the Chinese sports brand market, and domestic products achieved a counterattack.

Li Ling, vice president of Anta Group, believes that “Chinese style” is brought up by young people. “They were born in a period of rapid economic and social growth, and their national self-confidence drives the common development and mutual promotion of domestic brands and Chinese culture.”

Open and win-win, sports and cultural exchanges are endless

Peace and friendship, openness and win-win results are the messages that Chinese sports culture conveys to the world.

On October 8, Japanese team players Nagasaki Miyu (right) and Kihara Miyu wore panda headdresses for a group photo after the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu

As a messenger of Chinese culture, the panda has become one of the most popular Chinese images in the world. At the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Women’s Team Awards Ceremony in October, Japanese team players wore panda accessories on the stage. They couldn’t put it down even more when they received the awarding bouquet – a round fan made with Sichuan embroidery technique and with a panda pattern. In this competition where the “concentration of giant pandas” seriously “exceeded the standard”, traces of Chinese culture can be traced everywhere. The medal combines the shape of a panda, the structure of a traditional jade pendant and the outline of a table tennis racket, implying complete auspiciousness; the logo of the emblem is based on Du Fu’s famous sentence “Hua Chongjin Official City” as the design concept, and the shape combines the elements of the sun bird unearthed from the Jinsha site…

“I love Chinese culture, and I have many Chinese friends. I like the feeling of playing here.” Puerto Rico player Diaz said. The Czech player Kordas never forgets the Sichuan-flavored beef, while the South African Patel said: “The perfect Sichuan embroidery and Chinese knot are impressive. I will definitely come to this city again if I have the opportunity.”

The brilliant Chinese culture shines brightly, and its outstanding ability to host competitions has been recognized—just like the Beijing Winter Olympics at the beginning of the year. At this grand event that kicked off on the traditional solar term beginning of spring and also the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, Chinese culture is a bridge of sports, which amazed guests and friends from all over the world.

In Genting Ski Park, the “Snow Great Wall” track was praised by athletes. The Winter Olympic champion Sinnott from New Zealand called it “amazing”: “It is the embodiment of ice and snow art. I have never seen such a race.” Tao.” In the Winter Olympic Village, the athletes posted Spring Festival couplets, paste blessing characters, and hung lanterns to really feel the atmosphere of the New Year. American snowboarder Julia Marino is fanned by dumplings: “I have eaten 200 dumplings since the Winter Olympics.” The most popular star on and off the field is none other than “Bingdundun” . When this chubby panda made its first appearance, Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, asserted: “‘Bingdundun’ combines the essence and characteristics of Chinese culture, and will definitely become a goodwill ambassador for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.”

Samaranch, former president of the International Olympic Committee, has repeatedly stressed that it is absolutely impossible for the Olympics to become a world sport without China‘s participation. From 2008 to 2022, from “opening the door to welcome guests” to “one family under heaven”, from a follower of the Olympics to “setting a new benchmark”, the ancient oriental country remains sincere and enthusiastic, and is more confident and calm.

The friendship between the two countries lies in the friendship between the people. While promoting people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and other countries in the world, sports presents to the world an image of China that is open, confident, friendly and inclusive, and writes a new chapter in the exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese civilization and world civilization.

For thousands of years, sports exchanges between China and foreign countries have continued and continued. Cuju rose in the Han Dynasty and spread to the Western Regions; exchanges and exchanges between the Central Plains and various ethnic groups in the Western Regions promoted the prevalence of wrestling; lion dance, dragon lantern, green stepping, climbing and various martial arts and combat activities were widely spread through the Maritime Silk Road. It has been popular in Southeast Asian countries and regions such as Thailand and Singapore.

“In the 5,000-year uninterrupted history of excavating the history and culture of sports, especially for the essence, we must carry forward on the basis of collation and analysis.” said Jin Jin, deputy director of the Sports Culture Development Center of the State Sports General Administration.

In recent years, Linzi has been recognized by FIFA as the birthplace of world football, martial arts has been included in the official competitions of the 4th Youth Olympic Games, Tai Chi has been included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, dragon boat, Go , Health Qigong and other traditional Chinese sports have also gone abroad to show the wisdom of Chinese culture to the world.

Martial arts pay attention to martial arts and morality, and fighting for martial arts; Taijiquan advocates softness to overcome rigidity, and peace is the most important; Su Dongpo once said when watching chess: “It is easy to win, but also happy to lose.” Traditional Chinese sports contain a profound cultural core, which affects People’s moral concepts, codes of conduct, aesthetic tastes and ways of thinking cultivate the national character and national temperament, and precipitate into a deep and lasting force.

Times have changed, and transportation methods and information channels are changing with each passing day. However, inheriting Chinese sports culture and promoting the spirit of friendship and cooperation are still what the people of this era want.

Looking back, the history is magnificent; looking forward to the future, the dream is magnificent. We came on the waves, we will ride the wind.

On the way to pursue dreams, culture will inherit the oldest wisdom, inspire the firmest self-confidence, gather the most powerful force, and compose the most majestic movement. It will lead hundreds of millions of people to forge ahead with high spirits, and inspire China to move forward and upward in the new era! (Note-takers: Ding Wenxian, Lin Deren; Participating reporters: Chen Di, Zhang Yifei, Wang Haoming, Ma Kai, Wang Chujie, Zheng Zhi)

