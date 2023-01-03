Original Title: Adelaide Station Zheng Qinwen won the tie-breaker in the final set to save the match point and win a good start

CCTV News: On January 3, Beijing time, the 2023 WTA500 Adelaide station will continue to compete for the first round of women’s singles. Chinese player Zheng Qinwen refused to be reversed, and finally beat Kontavit, the No. 6 seed and No. 17 in the world, 6-1/4-6/7-6 (7), and got off to a good start in his first game of the season. Zheng Qinwen will wait for the winner between Azarenka and Karinina in the round of 16.

In the first set, Zheng Qinwen broke serve twice in the second and sixth innings, and finally won the first set 6-1. In the second set, Zheng Qinwen took the lead to break serve again, and quickly gained a 4-2 lead. However, he lost four games in a row and was pulled back by Kontavitt 4-6.

In the third set, both sides failed to break each other’s serve, so they had to enter the tie-break. In the tie-break, Zheng Qinwen tenaciously equalized twice when he lost serve points first. Although he missed a match point when he was leading 6-5, he saved another match point later and cashed in the second match point. Won the final set tie-break 9-7, thus narrowly eliminated Kontavit!

After getting off to a good start in the first game of the season, Zheng Qinwen also gained 55 points, and her immediate ranking rose to 29th; at the same time, this was her fifth victory in the last 6 times she faced Top20 players.