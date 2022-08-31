DoNews, August 31 (Shao Chen) Recently, Adidas released the home and away jerseys of the national teams of Germany, Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Japan. The series will be unveiled by players of the national teams during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

From the Mexico team’s away jersey, which pays tribute to the art of the ancient civilization of Mistec, to the German team’s home jersey inspired by racing culture, Adidas regards the jersey as a creative canvas, hoping to capture and deliver the cultural stories of a country. The series of jerseys have a variety of colors and designs, which symbolize the unique identity of each team, while the avant-garde patterns on the jerseys are intended to look to the future.

This Adidas World Cup jersey continues the classic design method, takes sports performance and sustainable development as the concept, integrates creative inspiration and classic simple style, and has a slim fit to help players go all out on the field.

Made from recycled polyester, this collection of jerseys is designed to demonstrate Adidas’ commitment to helping end plastic waste. Germany, Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Japan National Team Player Edition Jerseys are comfortable and breathable and contain 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Sourced from remote islands, beaches, coastal areas and coastlines, this marine-friendly material seeks to reduce ocean pollution.

Each jersey features innovative adidas fabrics, including lightweight heat transfer designs. Germany, Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Japan national team jersey fabrics are equipped with HEAT.RDY thermal technology to help players keep cool and comfortable.