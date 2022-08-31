Home Sports Adidas releases 2022 World Cup kits – DoNews
Sports

Adidas releases 2022 World Cup kits – DoNews

by admin
Adidas releases 2022 World Cup kits – DoNews

Shao Chen 2022-08-31 10:17:53

DoNews, August 31 (Shao Chen) Recently, Adidas released the home and away jerseys of the national teams of Germany, Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Japan. The series will be unveiled by players of the national teams during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

From the Mexico team’s away jersey, which pays tribute to the art of the ancient civilization of Mistec, to the German team’s home jersey inspired by racing culture, Adidas regards the jersey as a creative canvas, hoping to capture and deliver the cultural stories of a country. The series of jerseys have a variety of colors and designs, which symbolize the unique identity of each team, while the avant-garde patterns on the jerseys are intended to look to the future.

This Adidas World Cup jersey continues the classic design method, takes sports performance and sustainable development as the concept, integrates creative inspiration and classic simple style, and has a slim fit to help players go all out on the field.

Made from recycled polyester, this collection of jerseys is designed to demonstrate Adidas’ commitment to helping end plastic waste. Germany, Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Japan National Team Player Edition Jerseys are comfortable and breathable and contain 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Sourced from remote islands, beaches, coastal areas and coastlines, this marine-friendly material seeks to reduce ocean pollution.

Each jersey features innovative adidas fabrics, including lightweight heat transfer designs. Germany, Argentina, Spain, Mexico and Japan national team jersey fabrics are equipped with HEAT.RDY thermal technology to help players keep cool and comfortable.

See also  Lampard agrees to be Everton's new manager, announces two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday

You may also like

Fabulous Verstappen at the Belgian GP: he starts...

Premier League, fifth day, the results: Chelsea falls...

The Monegasque of Ferrari: “We were competitive But...

In-depth study of the spirit of the Beijing...

Rome, Mourinho: “Dybala? Top player. But it was...

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona win big

Fiorentina-Napoli with white nets The Neapolitans do not...

Us Open, Sinner beats Altmaier in the fifth...

Badminton World Championships: Chen Yufei won the women’s...

The return of coach Mattioli Ambrovit Garlasco to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy