Home Sports Adios Spain: Morocco has given the last thrust to the tiqui-taca
Sports

Adios Spain: Morocco has given the last thrust to the tiqui-taca

by admin
Adios Spain: Morocco has given the last thrust to the tiqui-taca

While Guardiola, the inventor, has gone on changing. Luis Enrique has remained a prisoner of a tired system. And he paid with the elimination

As in a bullfight, Morocco has given the last thrust to the tiqui-taca. A tired, tame, tried bull. Spain died of a thousand passages. And of an evident decrease in human material that those passages must transform them from useless into winners. Speaking with Jorge Valdano, the brilliant Argentinian commentator offered us a very interesting reflection on the subject: “As in Russia, Spain fell victim to 1,000 passes without being able to create individual solutions in the final metres, where they did not find an antidote to the great problems of lack of space that affects football these days.

See also  TA:Manchester United's 80 million euro offer for Anthony was rejected, and the Red Devils are considering a new offer

You may also like

Lazio transfer market, a treasure from Muriqi?

Song attacks Onana in a video: ‘Who is...

Qatar 2022, Croatia-Brazil: Brozovic in Rolls-Royce, Marquinhos between...

Case-Portanova, Genoa is working for an exit strategy...

Marzari, Mourinho’s tattoo artist, talks about his cups

Del Piero and the Juve revolution on the...

World Badminton Tournament Finals: Chen Yufei regained her...

Holland-Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, how...

Benfica, Enzo Fernandez is coveted by the big...

Death Pantani, all the doubts of the Antimafia:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy