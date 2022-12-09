While Guardiola, the inventor, has gone on changing. Luis Enrique has remained a prisoner of a tired system. And he paid with the elimination
As in a bullfight, Morocco has given the last thrust to the tiqui-taca. A tired, tame, tried bull. Spain died of a thousand passages. And of an evident decrease in human material that those passages must transform them from useless into winners. Speaking with Jorge Valdano, the brilliant Argentinian commentator offered us a very interesting reflection on the subject: “As in Russia, Spain fell victim to 1,000 passes without being able to create individual solutions in the final metres, where they did not find an antidote to the great problems of lack of space that affects football these days.
