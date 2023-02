One and a half after her first two selections and the serious injury (rupture of a cruciate ligament of a knee) that she had suffered on this occasion, Adja Ouattara finds the France team. The pivot of Paris 92 was summoned by coach Olivier Krumbholz and joined the group on Tuesday at the Maison du Handball in Créteil. The 21-year-old is now likely to be lined up for the two friendly matches played against Sweden, in Strasbourg on Friday evening then in Montbéliard on Sunday afternoon.