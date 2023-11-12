Adjustable dumbbells for physiotherapists: a help to your clients

Each physiotherapist should have their own working tools always ready to use, even if some can be quite cumbersome. In fact, it can happen that a client requests consultancy or an appointment outside the firm and for those seeking to direct their career towards an autonomous solution, or as a freelancer, capitalizing on external experiences becomes essential.

For this need, professionals have at their disposal numerous tools and accessories useful for use even outside their studio, such as training equipment, rehabilitation equipment and other types of accessories related to work, which can be purchased from specialized retailers as Fisiostore.

Furthermore, to assist clients in achieving rehabilitation goals, physiotherapists use various exercise equipment, such as adjustable dumbbells, which stand out for being versatile and adaptable to any training need.

Adjustable dumbbells speed up rehabilitation

The practicality and versatility of adjustable handlebars allow you to adapt to the level of strength and physical fitness of each client. Not surprisingly, they are made up of various discs with different weights that can be adjusted to achieve the desired weight.

In this way, the difficulty and commitment are increased, so that progress is stimulated little by little, to avoid injuries or excessive efforts.

The objective is to increase the strength of the arm muscles, monitoring the improvements and making the patient’s rehabilitation progress in a balanced manner.

Work on specific muscle groups and stability

Adjustable dumbbells target training towards unique muscle groups. Physical therapists design strengthening programs that focus on specific areas of the body that may have been involved in accidents and damaged.

For this reason, they establish a routine of exercises aimed at improving performance, isolating and activating certain muscle groups during the session, so that you can work only and exclusively to solve that problem.

This decision-making approach helps clients rebalance muscle imbalances, regain stability, and improve the function of a specific muscle.

But above all we work on stability and posture. So-called proprioception refers to the body’s ability to perceive its position in space and coordinate movements in line with physical space.

This is especially important for patients who are recovering from orthopedic injuries or for those suffering from neurological conditions. Incremental weight adjustments during exercises also help refine coordination and control, contributing to the development of overall motor skills.

A useful tool for different purposes but with small dimensions

Gym studios and offices are often not large and equipment can take up a lot of space. On the other hand, adjustable dumbbells are ideal because they are small and easy to transport, even to clients’ homes.

Furthermore, once entered into the rehabilitation program the client himself may find the tool useful and decide to keep a private one at home, for his exclusive use. This way, you can continue the exercise program independently even after the therapy ends.

