Adjustments Made to Hangzhou Asian Games: Two Minor Events of Roller Skating Cancelled

Title: Hangzhou Asian Games Adjustments: Cancellation of Two Roller Skating Events

Hangzhou, China – In an update from the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, it has been announced that two minor events of roller skating have been canceled for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The decision was made with the approval of the Olympic Council of Asia.

The canceled events are the Hangzhou Asian Games’ roller skating event and mixed figure skating pair dance. The organizing committee stated that after reviewing the registration information and reporting to the Olympic Council of Asia, it was decided to remove these two events from the competition schedule.

The Qiantang Roller Skating Center, which was scheduled to host the roller skating and skateboarding events for the Hangzhou Asian Games, will now focus solely on skateboarding competitions.

The announcement comes after the registration for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games began on June 1, 2023, and concluded on July 18. The Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee received an overwhelming response with over 12,500 competition registration submissions.

According to the regulations set by the Olympic Council of Asia, each major event included in the Asian Games must have registration from at least six national or regional Olympic committees. Additionally, a minimum of four countries or regions must register their athletes before the start of the competition.

With these criteria in mind, the organizing committee thoroughly examined the registration information and sought approval from the Olympic Council of Asia. Consequently, the decision was made to cancel the two minor events to better align with the regulations and ensure the smooth running of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

With these adjustments, the Hangzhou Asian Games will now feature 40 major events, 61 sub-items, and a total of 481 minor events. The organizing committee is confident that the revised schedule will provide an exciting and competitive atmosphere for athletes and spectators alike.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25, 2022. The event will bring together athletes from across Asia to compete in various sports and showcase their skills on an international platform.

[Responsible editor: Xue Tao]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

