The former Bordeaux midfielder could have left but we are moving towards confirmation: his future will be decided in June

The winter transfer window will open on 2 January, but there’s a good chance that Yacine Adli won’t have time to appear: the air outside may be crisp, but what you breathe at Milan is the air of confirmation. it’s worth continuing to take a few more puffs until June and see the effect it has. If Adli manages to reverse course, everyone will gain: Yacine will have conquered in six months what he seemed to have lost after his first steps with the Rossoneri and Milan will find themselves in their hands a talent that has blossomed at the right moment. Otherwise, everyone will make their own assessments: club and player could opt for a loan next season.

competition — What is certain is that in via Aldo Rossi they have not changed their minds about the potential of the curly hair who studied at the PSG Academy and relaxes by playing the piano: the ten million paid two summers ago to Bordeaux are an investment of which Maldini and Massara , dt and ds of Milan, remain convinced. The point is that young people must be waited for, as the experiences of Leao and Tonali teach (and as they preach in the Rossoneri house regarding De Ketelaere) and that the wait can get longer if the young person in question finds himself having to face a fierce competition like the one that lights up the Devil’s trocar. In those parts, in addition to De Ketelaere, there are Brahim Diaz and Krunic himself, two players that Pioli has known for years and who alternates between lines based on tactical needs. Confidence with Adli was objectively more limited — just one chance as owner, wasted by the Frenchman after an hour in Verona, plus handfuls of minutes — but it doesn’t mean that things won’t change in the coming months. See also MotoGP, the riders 'world rankings and the constructors' world rankings after the GP of

Approach and role — Especially since we start again from encouraging sensations: Adli has approached this pre-season bis with the same determination shown between July and August, trying to put his coach in difficulty in view of the choices to be made when the friendlies will give way to the matches that count. Will it be enough? “Yacine knows how to do everything, he knows how to go deep, he knows how to play between the lines, he knows how to send his teammates on goal”, Pioli said some time ago: this is the direction in which the Rossoneri’s 7 will have to move to gain ground in the rotations. Also because, precisely because of his flexibility, Adli could become an asset by playing a few meters further back, for example as a midfielder in 4-3-3. A game system that Pioli has used quite frequently in this 2022-23 season and that Yacine himself is familiar with: in the four seasons at Bordeaux he also played in that position.

what has changed — For now, the club’s orientation on the future of its midfielder is different. The starting position that filtered through was one of trust, with a certain flexibility based on the boy’s wishes: in essence, a possible loan in Italy or abroad would only be taken into consideration if it was Adli himself who made the request for play more consistently. Now that the second slice of the season is around the corner and that Milan is preparing to resume the race at a very high pace – 7 games will be played in January between the championship, the Italian Cup and the Super Cup -, the priority is to exploit all the resources available. Alternatives included, of course. Adli will try to take advantage of the assist and take Milan in a few months. To dribble the hierarchies, a good dose of imagination will be needed: he certainly does not lack it. See also 14 games unbeaten + 7 clean sheets!Milan rushes to the double crown demon sword to break the wasteland and awaits Inter Milan_Leo_League_Goal

December 23, 2022 (change December 23, 2022 | 12:16)

