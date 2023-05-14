Home » Admira gets the next victory in the relegation battle
Sports

Admira gets the next victory in the relegation battle

by admin
Admira gets the next victory in the relegation battle

The Admira has brought in the next victory in the fight against relegation from the Admiral 2nd league. The people from the south of town won 2-1 (1-1) at FC Dornbirn on Saturday and thus moved up to ninth place. The lead over 14th place is now three points three laps before the end of the season. Rapid II and FC Liefering drew 0-0. The green-whites are currently 13th, the young talent from Salzburg can be found in eleventh place.

GEPA/Oliver Lerch

In twelfth place, Dornbirn, who were also still worried about staying in the class, took the lead from a penalty kick through Felix Kerber (6th), but Jakob Tranziska (33rd) equalized before the break whistle. In the second half, George Davies scored a crucial goal for Admira in the 68th minute after a nice assist from Angelo Gattermayer. The final offensive by Vorarlberg was ineffective.

Rapid’s second team missed good chances in the home game before the break with Fabian Eggenfellner heading the bar and Dragoljub Savic. Liefering improved after the break, but the supposed 1-0 through Luka Reischl in the finish was taken back due to a handball.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Paris Olympics goal for breakdancers Lexy and Luca

You may also like

Sasha Vezenkov is set to join the Sacramento...

Navrátil shot down Pilsen after eleven years. We...

“Irina, I love you”! When Batistuta defeated Milan...

How to choose the trekking backpack to go...

Little to comment, there was only one team...

Still undefeated! The champion asserted dominance and punished...

Hauser is 31st in Yokohama

Inter-Sassuolo 4-2: brace from Lukaku, the Nerazzurri hook...

Psg Ajaccio, Messi returns to the field: stadium...

“You’re a girl, you won’t make it”. I’m...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy