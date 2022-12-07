Home Sports Admiration, indifference, and schadenfreude: Chinese fans react differently to Japan and South Korea ending their World Cup trip – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
Sports

Admiration, indifference, and schadenfreude: Chinese fans react differently to Japan and South Korea ending their World Cup trip – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

by admin
Admiration, indifference, and schadenfreude: Chinese fans react differently to Japan and South Korea ending their World Cup trip – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
  1. Admiration, indifference, schadenfreude: Chinese fans react differently to Japan and South Korea ending World Cup trip Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. [Qatar World Cup]Just had a quarrel with Ronaldo, Korean players’ controversial remarks caused dissatisfaction among Japanese netizens | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  3. South Korean players say they hate Japan’s promotion to the top 16, citing Japanese media’s dissatisfaction Outlook Oriental Weekly
  4. Portugal coach: Ronaldo’s bad face is because of Cao Guicheng’s rude words 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  5. Japan and South Korea advance to the round of 16 in the World Cup to boost local sporting goods store business 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Didi shares fell 11% after being subject to cyber security review just after listing

You may also like

The Japanese team lost to the Croatian team...

Luis Enrique: “My future? I have to reflect”....

Boxing, the IOC still threatens exclusion from the...

World Cup, Portugal-Switzerland 6-1: Gonçalo Ramos hat-trick. CR7...

Volleyball: Champions League, Novara starts with a victory...

Wanda and L-Gante are still seen: “In addition...

Ternana, Leone: “Andreazzoli is an important choice for...

Juve out of the cups? UEFA will not...

Men’s Volleyball Super League is fiercely contested, and...

Pandev: “After the treble everyone was drunk. Eto’o...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy