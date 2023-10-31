Home » Adolis García Makes Historic Throw for Game-Changing Assist in World Series Game 3
Adolis García Makes Historic Throw for Game-Changing Assist in World Series Game 3

Adolis García Makes Historic Throw for Game-Changing Assist in World Series Game 3

Adolis García, the Cuban outfielder for the Texas Rangers, continues to make history in the postseason. Not only has he set a record for the most RBIs (22) in a single postseason, but now he has made a significant impact on defense as well.

In Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, García made a historic play. After Tommy Pham hit a single with Christian Walker on second base, García unleashed a 94.6 mph throw to the plate. The catcher, Jonah Heim, successfully threw out Walker, who was attempting to score from second base.

This throw by García represents the second hardest to complete an assist, without the use of a cutoff man, in the postseason during the Statcast era (which began in 2015). The only throw that was harder came from Venezuelan player Marwin González, who made a 97.6 mph assist in the American League Championship Series for the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees.

García’s performance on both offense and defense has been nothing short of impressive this postseason. With his record-breaking RBIs and now a powerful throw, García has solidified his place as a standout player in the World Series. Fans can’t wait to see what he will accomplish next on the field.

