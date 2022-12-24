Vittorio had allowed himself a chat with the Gazzetta just over a month ago on the occasion of his 85th birthday: “I still ride 10 km a day. Merckx too fast even in wishing me a happy birthday, I called him back…”

Ciro Scognamiglio

If you think that 85 years is too many to get emotional, then you didn’t listen to Vittorio Adorni’s voice last night: “In the afternoon I went to an event at the Teatro Regio in Parma. They called me on stage and paid homage for my birthday. All in feet to applaud. And what applause. Maybe not even for winning the Giro d’Italia and the World Cup I had received so much…”. The pleasure of always speaking with the Emilian champion remains, with an acute gaze on what has been and what will be. With a compass to guide its path.

“The bike. The bike that is still part of my life. Of course, after the age of 80 I realized that some things I couldn’t do anymore. But I always go by bike. Not many kilometres, but around ten, yes”.

Cycling has been through a lot. At least as future, from your point of view?

“At least. It’s the most beautiful sport.”

“Look into the eyes of the public’s enthusiasm on the side of the road when the runners pass. And then tell me if it’s not like that”.

How did he celebrate his birthday?

“All in all, nothing in particular. The family dinner with Parmesan dishes, however, could not be missing. Starting with our salami and fresh pasta”. See also Cycling, Scarponi, Nibali and the plaque on Colle dell'Agnello

At 85, how do you feel?

“Good, all things considered. Lucky and happy for all that life has given me. It’s been 85 years, but I don’t feel like them”.

«Always having something to do, in relation to one’s possibilities, is always a good choice. Also, “simply”, helping out with the housework”.

Do you still follow the competition?

“Always. In fact, I can’t wait for the big races to return in the spring. I don’t go around too much anymore. But I get information from the newspapers, I watch television”.

It seems the era of the new Merckx. Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel are two examples and…

“I’ll stop it now. I haven’t seen the new Merckx yet. Let’s wait at least another couple of years. Eddy was Eddy for how many seasons? Many. So, we’ll talk about it again”.

Did Eddy wish you a happy birthday?

“I couldn’t answer in time! I called him back.”

Don’t you like today’s young phenomena?

“I like watching those who do a great feat and don’t wait for the last kilometers to attack. If something like this happens, I get excited. But in general I don’t like the group being too large, reaching 170-200 riders. For me 130 would be enough. And the best should always challenge each other in the most important events”.

The impression is that he prefers the cycling of his times.

“Yes, and I’m not even crazy about radios. Any limitation of pure instinct, when you’re in a race, causes you to lose something”.

November 14 became, with her, Hinault, Nibali and others, the day of champions. What inspires this coincidence? See also Corritreviso, we leave from piazza Duomo Fari on Zanatta, Gobbo and ... two mayors

“I feel a little more connected to those who were born on the same day as me, like Davide Boifava and Nakano too… Speaking of Nibali, I’m very sorry that he retired, like Valverde too. A new Nibali, in Italian cycling, I don’t see it. It seems to me that our reference, with other characteristics, is Ganna”.

Your two great successes par excellence are the 1965 Giro d’Italia and the 1968 World Cup. Which one do you choose?

“I don’t choose! Why should I? In the World Championship the gap I gave to the second, 9’50” to Van Springel, was never even close. Also in the Giro, the second, Zilioli, reached 11’26”. The margin largest since 1955. They are numbers, but they explain”.

And the encounter in life that was most exciting?

“Is it okay if I repeat an answer from some time ago?”.

Well, for his 85th birthday, we can give him that.

“I had the privilege of meeting Samaranch and Prince Albert of Monaco, Grace Kelly and Claudia Cardinale. But the most powerful thrill was with Pope Francis, for the 50 years of marriage with Vitaliana: truly goosebumps” .