When he remembered his masterpiece at the Imola World Cup, Vittorio Adorni made it seem like something different every time: he found unpublished words, always added some details, lengthened the road and then arrived at the key moment. That had remained unchanged over time, as if we were still in that sweet September of 1968, when young people thought about changing the world and instead he, who at thirty already considered himself a grown man, just wanted to win that race, the most beautiful of all.