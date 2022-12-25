From the exploits of the Giro and the World Championship won with huge gaps to the television experience: a life always lived to the fullest, in every field

Andrea Schianchi

With a dry eye, Vittorio, how you would have liked it that you were too reserved to indulge in emotions, the good ones and the bad ones. But this is really bad. Because leaving on the run suddenly, without having warned anyone, is a stab in the heart for those who knew you and respected you.

The feat — Let’s say then that you have combined one of your own, like when on 1 September 1968, on the Imola circuit, ninety kilometers from the finish line, you said goodbye to the company and, as they say in your part, goodnight to the players: victory of the world championship arms raised, a tear (quickly wiped away) running down his right cheek, and poor Van Springel, second in the standings, coming up to nine minutes and fifty seconds, and you were done doing the interviews by now. That record is still unbeaten and you always remembered it, every time you were given the opportunity, because on that occasion you surpassed your opponents, including Gimondi and Merckx, the detractors who now considered you an old man, and you even surpassed yourself and you were forced to swallow the doubts and anxieties you harbored before your departure. I’ll make it? Will I still be able to show everyone that I’m still a champion? You wore it in your buttonhole like a flower, that triumph, like a violet from your beloved Parma.

Leadership — You have been a gentleman runner. Elegant, stylistically impeccable, powerful along straight flats and tenacious uphill. And then you had a personality that, for the time, in the 1960s, was truly out of the ordinary: a true commander, the group was at your feet, they only did what you said, and everyone listened to you because you had the rare gift of making yourself understood, a few words spoken at the right time, and then actions, gestures to say who you were and how you thought. Yours was not an explosive character, as Bartali’s could be who, if it happened, yelled at his teammates and opponents: you knew how to work the speech like a goldsmith, and moreover as a boy, before going to work in a hardware store and then at Barilla, called by Mr. Pietro, you had been an apprentice watchmaker. The cyclists of that time were not good talkers, they were intimidated in front of the microphone. “I’m glad I finished one” was the phrase that was tacked onto the stage winners. Not you, you proved that, in addition to knowing how to pedal (and hard), you were also good at talking. And Sergio Zavoli, a patriarch of journalism, wanted you by his side for the “Trial at the stage”: you ran and, microphone in hand, interviewed comrades and opponents. And then, at the end of the race, you went on stage and finished the job, and he even happened to converse with Pier Paolo Pasolini without disfiguring: the humble cyclist, the toiler of the road in front of the great intellectual. See also Nutribullet has taken a liking to us: fourth in a row Napoli also ko, there is the pass for the Final Eight

What a detachment — In 1965 you won the Giro d’Italia by beating your friend Italo Zilioli and you gave him a gap of eleven minutes and twenty-six seconds: since then there have been no similar differences. The fact is that, when you were involved, anything could happen, because you had a Teutonic stubbornness and a predisposition for improvisation in your blood that made you unique. At Imola, in 1968, you proved it. You needed your Teutonic stubbornness because, to prepare for that World Cup, you were forced to sweat like crazy since, in the same period, you were busy recording the television program “Ciao mamma”, paired with Liana Orfei. And improvisation was the extra weapon, when you understood that you could fly alone and, even if it might seem crazy to everyone, you knew you would. At the finish line Merckx came to congratulate you: you were team mates at Faema and you had helped him, with your advice and your wisdom, to win the Giro d’Italia making you an enemy of the majority of the fans who considered you a traitor because you didn’t you put yourself at Gimondi’s service.

Lent to TV — You didn’t experience the sixties, magnificent and roaring: you rode them. You were the first (another record) sportsman lent to television. We’re used to it now, but back then it was an anomaly to see a cyclist presenting a show. And you did well in front of the camera, because you were a gentleman and because, after all, you always did well in whatever you tried your hand at: you put passion into learning the trade and determination into training, because even being a television needed training. It was Pippo Baudo who proposed you a program of your own and you, albeit with some perplexity, accepted, glimpsing a glimpse of the future. You already had an insurance agency, you were under contract with your cycling company, but putting hay on the farm, as your parents who had never sailed in gold had taught you, was always a good thing. And so, episode after episode, you became a well-known face of that magic box that was (and still is) television: first the Processo alla Tappa, then Ciao Mamma, then many more kilometers on the roads of the Giro and the Tour to comment on the feats former colleagues, whom you never considered “ex” because you still thought of yourself as one of them, a little older, all right, with your 85th birthday, but with the same spirit and, above all, the same values. You started cycling because you grew up with the legend of Fausto Coppi. You arrived late at becoming a professional, but you managed to put together a series of feats that tell, more than anything else, your existence. See also Angelica Olmo: "I've defeated my fears now I'm working hard to fly to Tokyo"

Bike and family — An existence dedicated to cycling, to sport in general (you were also for many years within the UCI, the International Cycling Union, the Journal she has always been a point of reference for you and you collaborated until the end). And then the family. Your adored Vitaliana, your children Viviana and Vanni, your grandchildren, woe to anyone who touched them. You still followed all the races, you didn’t miss an arrival on television and, when you could, you never failed to attend a prize or an event, not necessarily national or international, even the Culatello festival in a village in the Bassa was fine, as long as you talked of cycling, of Merckx, of Gimondi, of the roaring years of cycling and of that time in Imola… Now pedal, Vittorio, and never look back, otherwise you’ll start crying: the future is over there, beyond the finish line , keep that head down and don’t think, let your legs go, breathe deeply and let the wind carry you to your destiny.