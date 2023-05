Umana Chiusi – Unieuro Forli ends 60-73 for the guests, who take it 2-0 in the series.

Adrian celebrates the best foreigner award with a performance of 17 points and 5 rebounds, Penna also did well with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Valentini is also in double figures with 12 points plus 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Among the hosts there are 17 points and 6 rebounds by Utomi, while Bolpin puts 12 with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.