Adrian Mannarino dominates Arthur Fils in the first round at ‘s-Hertogenbosch

If the season on earth was a real nightmare for him, Adrian Mannarino comes back to life as soon as he steps on the grass again. He proved it once again against his young compatriot Arthur Fils, during the first round of the tournament in ‘s-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands). The 34-year-old left-hander delivered a very clean score to win in two sets (7-6 [1], 6-4) and 1h41 of play against a player who was playing the first grass tournament of his professional career. Mannarino will have a lot to do for his second round, since he will be opposed to Daniil Medvedev.

