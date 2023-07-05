Home » Adrian Mannarino, qualified for the 2nd round of Wimbledon: “Not a pleasure for me to play on grass”
Sports

Adrian Mannarino, qualified for the 2nd round of Wimbledon: “Not a pleasure for me to play on grass”

by admin
Adrian Mannarino, qualified for the 2nd round of Wimbledon: “Not a pleasure for me to play on grass”

“You left Mallorca, beaten in the final by Chris Eubanks, with knee pain. Even if it didn’t show today against Shevchenko, how are you?
I have pain in my left knee, it’s a pain that I’ve had for six months now and which is a little more important when I play on grass. The ground is softer, it is a little more difficult to engage physically on this surface. I try to manage. I knew before the grass season that I was going to be annoyed. I will take some time afterwards to heal myself. For now, I’m trying to do my best with it.

Despite this, you had a solid match, being broken only once and with 76% of points behind your first serve?
I thought I was serving badly. Afterwards, on my first ball, he is not necessarily a grass player and he placed himself very badly on the return. But I made a lot of double faults (5). In the first set, I save break point at 3-2, break point at 4-3, it was not terrible. It was ups and downs in the service, not very consistent. It’s going to have to settle down a bit.

“For the moment, I am not very proud of my classification

The grass is not your favorite surface, but does it stick well to your game all the same?
I think it’s the surface my game fits best on. Afterwards, I’m not really comfortable, I have trouble moving around, I’m really apprehensive. I broke my knee twice already at Wimbledon. It’s not a pleasure for me to play on grass, I’m always a little scared. But you have to take advantage of the fact that my game adapts well to it.

See also  Atp of Vienna, good Sinner and Sonego. Fognini out in the first round

35th worldwide and number 1 French, it is despite everything a real pride today?
It’s not pride. It would have been a pride to be if other players had been ranked 10th, 15th in the world. For me, the pride remains only the ATP ranking. I have already been 22nd at best, here I am 35th. If I managed to get closer to my best ranking, there would be pride. But for now, I’m not very proud of my ranking. »

You may also like

The mascot of the EM 2024 is called...

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Dustin May to Miss...

F1 calendar 2024: Chinese Grand Prix returns as...

Jai Hindley wins at Laruns and wears yellow,...

Israel U21 0-3 England U21: Three Lions into...

The Ashes: England beat Australia in second T20...

Stupid match, Plíšková admitted after the Wimbledon embarrassment....

Concacaf Takes Action to Address Security Concerns in...

Orlando Magic, Anthony Parker new GM

Juve, hit by Atletico Madrid. Scamacca to Milan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy