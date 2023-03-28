In the round of 16, the Frenchman will be opposed to the American Christopher Eubanks, 119th in the world and from qualifying, who beat Grégoire Barrère (6-3, 7-6 [7]), 65th player at the ATP. During the first set, the French player gave up his service, at 3-2, and could not catch up. In the second set, Barrère obtained five set points during the tie-break, but without converting a single one. Eubanks, on the other hand, was able to conclude on his first attempt.