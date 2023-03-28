Quentin Halys joined the eighth round of the Miami Masters 1000 on Monday after knocking out Mackenzie McDonald. He was imitated overnight by Adrian Mannarino. 62nd worldwide. The latter got rid of a big piece, beating the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (7-6 [5]7-6 [0]), ranked ninth at the ATP and winner of the Florida tournament, two years ago.
Mannarino against Eubanks in the round of 16
In the first set, neither player dropped his serve and the tie-break was also hotly contested. At the start of the second set, Mannarino was broken, but he then inflicted the same punishment on Hurkacz, when the latter was leading 3-2. The French player then took control of the meeting. His opponent, however, snatched a new tie-break, succeeding in a white game. But Adrian Mannarino made the difference, sweeping Hubert Hurkacz, with a clear round (7-0).
In the round of 16, the Frenchman will be opposed to the American Christopher Eubanks, 119th in the world and from qualifying, who beat Grégoire Barrère (6-3, 7-6 [7]), 65th player at the ATP. During the first set, the French player gave up his service, at 3-2, and could not catch up. In the second set, Barrère obtained five set points during the tie-break, but without converting a single one. Eubanks, on the other hand, was able to conclude on his first attempt.
Tsitsipas, Khachanov et Rybakina qualifies
Among the favorites, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov qualified. The Greek however struggled against the Chilean Cristian Garin (6-3, 4-6, 6-4). Well launched, Tsitsipas experienced a drop in speed in the second set, ideally exploited by Garin, then more conquering, not hesitating to advance in the field to conclude the points at the net. But, after the loss of this set, Stefanos Tsitsipas was solid to finally win. He will now face Khachanov, who swept the Czech Jiri Lehecka (6-2, 6-4).
Among the women, Elena Rybakina reaped without trembling an 11th success in a row, overcoming the Belgian Elise Mertens (6-4, 6-3). Favorite of the tournament, with Aryna Sabalenka since the withdrawal of Iga Swiatek, she will be opposed to the Italian Martina Trevisan in the quarter-finals. The American Jessica Pegula also joined the quarters without incident, beating the Polish Magda Linette (6-1, 7-5). She will play there against the Russian Anastasia Potapova. Finally the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, finalist in 2021, gave up against Ekaterina Alexandrova. She injured her left ankle.