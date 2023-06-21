Adriano Vertemati new coach of Udine

Apu Old Wild West Udine is pleased to announce the hiring of Adriano Vertemati as the new head coach of the first team.

Born in Milan on April 14, 1981, Vertemati approached basketball from an early age, starting his coaching career at the age of 17. At the age of 20 he moved to the youth sector of Forti e Liberi Monza where he obtained his first results, gaining access to the national finals with the Cadets and Under 18s. This success allowed him to become assistant coach of the First Team in the B2 championship and, in a second moment, that of head coach in the 2005-2006 season at just 24 years old. In 2007 he moved to Treviso answering the call of coach Corbani: in the first two years he was assistant of the Under 19 (with whom he won a final the first year and the Scudetto the second) and head coach of the Under 17 (3rd place in Italy in 2009), while in the 2009-2010 season he also became head coach of the Under 19 team, with which he won the category championship during the following season. Precisely in 2010 he also covered the role of assistant of the First Team in Serie A under the orders of coach Repesa, conquering the Eurocup Final Four and the Scudetto semi-finals. The opportunity presented itself in 2011, when he moved to Treviglio, to fill the role of head coach. Vertemati leads the Blu Basket bench for 9 seasons (from 2011 to 2020, 302 games). In August 2020 he answered Andrea Trinchieri’s call and became assistant coach at Bayern Munich. At the end of a season in which he won the German Cup and reached the Euroleague quarter-finals with the German team, Vertemati returns to Italy as coach of Pallacanestro Varese.

In the 2022-2023 season, he again held the position of assistant coach at Bayern Munich.

Vertemati also led the Italy Under-20 national team in 2019 and 2021 during the FIBA ​​U20 European Challenger.

The new head coach of the bianconeri has signed a three-year contract with Apu Old Wild West Udine.

Welcome to Udine Adriano!

