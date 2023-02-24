Paul flies away

The German Yannick Paul is ahead of his pursuers at -10, with a five stroke lead. With a performance of 4 birdies and a bogey, the 28-year-old comes away with a solid second round: “I played well. I probably played almost better today (Friday) than yesterday. I felt the flag positions were in more difficult spots today, so you have a lot of downhill putts. The key is to remain patient. The course in general is so firm you feel like you need to birdie but the par is good too. You just have to be patient, focus on yourself and see where I end up. »