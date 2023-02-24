A Frenchman in the top 10. Adrien Saddier, author of a day at -4, goes below par and is in the top 10, in 8th position, at -3. He makes no bogey with a total of 4 birdies. He shares 8th position with the best player in the field, the Japanese Kazuki Higa. The world No. 75 returns the best card of the second round at 66 (-6).
Further on, Frédéric Lacroix is in the par in 24th position. Gary Stal is a shot behind at +1, in 34th position alongside Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and Danes Thorbjøn Olesen and Nicolai Højgaard. The tricolor duo Jeong weon Ko and Joël Stalter are 39th at +2.
Defending champion Stephen Gallacher, 74th at +6, and Frenchman David Ravetto, 86th at +8, did not pass the cut on the DLF Golf course.
Paul flies away
The German Yannick Paul is ahead of his pursuers at -10, with a five stroke lead. With a performance of 4 birdies and a bogey, the 28-year-old comes away with a solid second round: “I played well. I probably played almost better today (Friday) than yesterday. I felt the flag positions were in more difficult spots today, so you have a lot of downhill putts. The key is to remain patient. The course in general is so firm you feel like you need to birdie but the par is good too. You just have to be patient, focus on yourself and see where I end up. »
In 2nd position, there is his compatriot Marcel Siem, the Icelandic Gudmundur Kristjansson, the Finn Mikko Korhonen and the local Angad Cheema at -5.